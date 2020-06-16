The 2020 Ada City Open Tennis Tournament can be added to the list of local sports events canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament, which has been graciously sponsored by Vision Bank of Ada for the last 20 years, was scheduled to kick off next Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Tournament director Skip Griese, who has been in charge of the popular event for over 40 years, said it was a difficult decision to shut down the 2020 Ada City Open.
“I talked to the bank and we decided it was just probably for the best,” he said. “We were going to have over 100 people attend. The only people that would have been able to stay six feet apart would have been the participants on the court. Everyone else would have been too close to each other.”
The tournament is a family-oriented affair — it even has divisions for Father-Son and Mother-Daughter teams — and culminates with a huge cookout on the final night of action.
“Players that used to play for me would always come back to this tournament,” Griese said. “It was an adult tournament at one time and then the kids got involved in it.”
It also offered brackets for singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Griese said he knows he’s been running it for a long time because it started before he and his wife, Debbie, got married in 1982.
“I was running it when I was still single. It’s been since I was at East Central and started there in 1980,” he said.
Many local players would enter multiple divisions due to the low cost of the tournament.
“It’s the cheapest tournament in the United States with a $5 entry fee per event. And everybody gets a T-Shirt,” Griese said.
The local tennis icon said he could remember when players had to be sent all over town to complete matches.
“At one time it was big enough where we used the reservoir, both sets of college courts and we even sent some to the country club to play,” Griese recalled.
There’s still tennis to be played in Ada this summer. For now, the 2020 Sooner State Open Tennis Tournament is still on for next month. That one-day annual tournament is scheduled for July 11.
