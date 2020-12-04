The first high school basketball rankings of the 2020-21 season have been released and they are sprinkled with local teams.
Following is a closer look at the teams that were ranked in their respective classes.
GIRLS
The Ada Lady Cougars are No. 8 in Class 4A, just behind Verdigris and just ahead of Vinita.
The Top 5 teams in 4A include Anadarko, Classen SAS, Ft. Gibson, Tuttle and Weatherford.
Ada opens the season tonight in a road game against Class 5A No. 13 Shawnee.
The Latta Lady Panthers are No. 2 in Class 2A behind top-ranked and old rival Dale.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s team, thanks to battles with COVID-19, hasn’t opened the season yet. Latta is expected to get things started in its own tournament — The Latta Panther Classic — which is scheduled for Dec. 10-12 inside the Latta Panther Field House.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to meet Holdenville at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 10 in a first-round matchup.
The Stratford Lady Bulldogs are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A to start the season. The Lady Bulldogs opened their 2020-21 season with a 47-13 win at Stonewall Tuesday night.
Stratford plays at Vanoss on Friday.
The other three teams ranked in the Top 5 are No. 3 Silo, No. 4 Howe and No. 5 Amber-Pocasset.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves, who were heavy favorites to win a Class 2A state championship last March before the state tournaments got canceled due to COVID-19, have dropped down to Class A and are ranked No. 2 to start the season.
Hyrdo-Eakly owns the top spot despite Vanoss getting more first-place votes (29-22).
The Lady Wolves are 4-0 on the year heading into tonight’s showdown with Stratford.
The Roff Lady Tigers, under the direction of head coach Trent Storts, will open the season as the No. 10 team in Class B. Roff is tied with Duke in the 10th spot. Both teams have 553 points.
The Lady Tigers have opened the season 6-0. Roff returns to action at next week’s 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament. The Lady Tigers meet Stonewall at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round contest.
BOYS
The Ada Cougars, under the direction of new head coach but familiar face Kyle Caufield, are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.
The Cougars are just behind No. 7 Tulsa Central and just ahead of No. 9 Classen SAS. The Top 5 teams in Class 4A are No. 1 Kingfisher, No. 2 Heritage Hall, No. 3 Tulsa Webster, No. 4 Bethany and No. 5 Holland Hall.
The Cougars open the season tonight with a road trip to Shawnee. The Wolves are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
Matt Bryant has returned to coach the Latta Panthers and his team is ranked No. 14 in Class 2A.
The Top 5 teams in that class are No. 1 Dale, No. 2 Pawnee, No. 3 Cashion, No. 4 Minco and No. 5 Hooker.
COVID-19 has delayed the start of the 2020-21 LHS season. Latta will tip off in its own Latta Panther Classic at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 10 in a first-round contest against Comanche.
The Vanoss Wolves are ranked No. 8 in Class A and have opened the season with a 4-0 record. The Top 5 teams in Class A include No. 1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton, No. 2 Garber, No. 3 Hyrdo-Eakly, No. 4 Velma-Alma and No. 5 Calumet.
Vanoss tangles with Pontotoc Conference rival Stratford tonight inside the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Allen Mustangs are sitting in the No. 16 spot in Class A. The Mustangs had to start the season without senior playmaker Chad Milne, who suffered a hamstring injury in Allen’s final football game of the 2020 season.
Allen has split a pair of games to start the season and is scheduled to host Asher tonight.
The Roff Tigers are ranked No. 2 in Class B to start the season. Varnum was the overwhelming pick for the top spot in Class B. No. 3 on the list is Lomega, followed by No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Whitesboro.
The Sasakwa Vikings debut at No. 15 in Class B. The Vikings host Indianola tonight to start their 2020-21 season.
