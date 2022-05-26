Seven local players were named to the Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Teams.
The area All-Staters included players from Latta, Vanoss, Asher and Roff.
LATTA
Jaylee Willis and Triniti Cotanny were named to the Middle East team after helping the Lady Panthers make a run to the Class 3A State semifinals. Latta was ranked No. 5 and finished the season at 20-11.
Willis hit .538 with 12 home runs, two triples, 12 doubles and scored 40 runs for the Lady Panthers. Cotanny was the starting pitcher for the LHS squad. Her stats were unavailable at press time.
VANOSS
Brinn Brassfield and Maddie Dansby — members of the Middle West team — were instrumental in leading the Vanoss Lady Wolves to their first-ever state tournament appearance after getting out of a tough Class 3A Regional Tournament in Wister. Coach Jacob Grace saw his team end the season ranked No. 13 in 3A with an overall record of 23-14.
Brassfield hit a blazing .633 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs and 45 runs scored for the Lady Wolves. Dansby carried a .427 batting average with a home run, a triple, nine doubles, 20 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
“This is another first for our program and school and it couldn’t happen to a couple of better kids. And they both had stellar careers,” Grace said. “I am extremely proud of both of them as athletes, students, and people.”
ASHER
Slugger Kaythryn Dixson — selected to the Small East team — helped the Lady Indians with 13 games, including going 2-2 at the tough Class A District Tournament featuring host and No. 12 Kiowa.
Dixson was a four-year starter for coach Tari Dubler’s squad.
ROFF
Jason Trimmer was picked to coach the Small West All-State squad and he is joined by two of his players — Camden Simon and Payton Owens.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class A State Tournament this spring and finished the season ranked No. 3 with an overall record of 23-14.
Simon hit .439 with a triple, six doubles, 24 RBIs and 36 runs scored at a table-setter for the Lady Tigers in her No. 2 spot in the lineup.
Owens, one of the top power hitters in the area, hit .533 and slugged 20 home runs and had 49 RBIs. She also hit one triple, 20 doubles and scored 68 runs from the top of the RHS batting order.
