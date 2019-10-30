The Ada High football team is still very much in the hunt for a District 5A-3 playoff spot.
At this point, just about anything can happen and, for sure, the four playoff spots will not be finalized until the final night of the regular season (Friday, Nov. 8). If a coin flip to break a tie is necessary, maybe not even then. Let’s look at some possibilities for the Cougars.
Both Ada and Durant are at 2-3 in the district going into their last two games of the regular season. Both finish with winless Tulsa Nathan Hale (0-5) and undefeated Tulsa Edison (5-0).
Ada is at Nathan Hale Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tulsa.
A win against cellar-dweller Hale (0-5) in Week 9 would leave the Cougars at 3-3 in the district, with a game against district leader Edison (5-0) in Ada to close out the regular season.
I would pick the Cougars against just about anyone playing at Norris Field. And, as if playing at home was not enough of a boost, it will be Senior Night. With two wins, the Cougars would finish at 4-3, and they might need a little help to advance. A loss would leave them at 3-4, and they would need some help to get into the playoffs.
Durant has to play at Edison and will host Tulsa Hale. Two wins, and they would be tied at 4-3 with Ada if the Cougars win out. The Lions will most likely split their last two games and finish 3-4. Still, a record of 3-4 might be good enough for the playoffs.
The help Ada might or could need will come from the combination of Bishop Kelley and Glenpool. Ada’s biggest competition for the third and fourth playoff spots will come from McAlester and Coweta, who are both 3-2 in district games. Both McAlester and Coweta go up against Kelley (4-1) and Glenpool (1-4) in their final games.
This is where the fun begins.
Should either McAlester or Coweta win both their remaining games, they would be tied at 5-2 with Kelley and would get the number two spot due to their win over the Comets. If McAlester and Coweta BOTH win their final two games, then they would finish at 5-2, Kelley would finish at 4-3, and Glenpool at 1-6.
Should either McAlester or Coweta lose both their remaining games, that team would finish at 3-4 and, should Ada win out, trail the Cougars, who would finish at 4-3. If Ada loses a game, they would finish at 3-4.
Of course, if McAlester or Coweta both lose their remaining games, that would mean Glenpool would also finish at 3-4 as their final two games are against McAlester and Coweta. Durant is likely to split their two remaining games and also finish at 3-4.
Imagine sorting out the tie-breaker if Ada, Coweta, Durant, Glenpool and McAlester all finish tied for third in the district with 3-4 records. We will know if that is possible after this week’s games.
Should McAlester and/or Coweta split their final two games, they would be at 4-3 and, if Ada wins out, create a tie with the Cougars for the third spot. If McAlester and Coweta both split their two remaining games, they would be 4-3 and finish ahead of Ada if the locals lose one of their final two games.
I look for Ada to win out and be tied with either, but not both, of McAlester or Coweta. Look for Ada to win big at Tulsa Hale this Friday. From there, it will come down to the last game of the season at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8., against Tulsa Edison. Put this date on your calendar and come and support the Cougars.
However you look at it, there is no “what if” to the question of whether or not we, as fans, are in for an exciting final two weeks of the regular season.
Go, Cougars! (And go, Tulsa Kelley and Glenpool).
