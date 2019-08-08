If you see 100 or so new faces scurrying about Koi Ishto Stadium or running in and out of the Kerr Activities Center in the coming days, don’t be too concerned. It’s probably just part of the 2019 East Central University football team that reported to fall camp Wednesday morning.
ECU head football coach Al Johnson will have, I dare say, a record number of players crammed in the Elvan George Building at times.
“Our total roster is going to be around 140,” Johnson told The Ada News from his office Tuesday afternoon.
That’s not all.
“There are some guys that will walk on that won’t report to camp early. They’ll start the first day of school (Aug. 13),” Johnson said. “Then, we had so many guys who wanted to walk on that have some ability and potential that we actually told some of them they could be managers until January and join our team then.”
Excitement is most definitely in the air around the football offices. And while the more the merrier is a great thing as far as developing depth with the Tiger team, these kinds of numbers create a few logistical problems.
“The interest in our program has been phenomenal. But the one thing people don’t realize is all the extra that goes into that,” Johnson said.
“Every football player that joins our team needs a helmet. He needs T-shirts. He needs workout gear. He needs a lot of other things,” he explained.
Those are just football-related things. The new faces are also new student-athletes.
“It also puts stress on the academic support team, getting them enrolled. It also puts more stress on our weight room people — Scott O’Dell and his staff. There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it besides just having a big roster. And there’s a cost involved that has to be met as well,” Johnson said.
The 2019 ECU football team will be filled with a ton of youth and inexperience. The first preseason practice is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Norris Field, and Johnson said he and his assistants need to teach quicker than normal this year. And boy, do they have a lot to teach in a short amount of time.
“It’s a huge, huge number of players that need to learn our system in a very short amount of time. They have to be able to go up and compete and try to win a game against Northwestern on Sept. 5,” Johnson said.
The numbers are staggering.
The new ECU roster, which hadn’t been officially released by press time, will contain a combined 22 juniors and seniors. There will be 80 new faces that didn’t participate in spring drills. The number of freshmen and sophomores combined is approaching 120 and nearly 100 of those are inexperienced freshmen.
“We’re going to be an extremely young football team,” Johnson reiterated. “We, as coaches, have to make sure we can do everything possible to utilize our time to make sure we’re ready to play.”
Johnson said nearly all the true freshmen who arrived on campus were the stars of their high school teams. Now, it’s back to square one.
“College football is so much different than high school football. It takes a whole other level of commitment,” Johnson said. “They come here to East Central and remember what it was like to put the jersey on and be ‘The Man’ in high school. That’s not the case when they show up here. They’re at the bottom having to start all over again.”
The Tigers host the Rangers at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Northwestern comes in after having 110 players, mostly veterans, in January.
“They don’t need any freshmen to come in and play right away. They already understand their system,” Johnson said.
It will be a completely different situation for the Tigers.
“We are going to play with a tremendous amount of young players, and it will be their first college game. It will be their first college practices. It will be their first college experience for everything when they start class. It’s all new to them,” he said.
The Tigers will practice at 3:30 p.m. daily through Tuesday
