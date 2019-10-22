PLAINVIEW — Kicker Kenny Sutherlin kicked a 38-yard field goal on the last play of the game to help the fourth-ranked Plainview Indians stun No. 3 Sulphur 24-22 in a huge District 3A-2 showdown Thursday night at Plainview Stadium.
Plainview improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, while Sulphur absorbed its first loss of 2019, falling to 6-1 and 3-1.
With 1:59 left in the game and Plainview holding a 21-14 lead, Sulphur quarterback Reece Ratchford hit Brandon Lloyd with a 57-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Bulldogs to within 21-20.
The Bulldogs opted for a two-point conversion, with Ratchford connecting with Logan Smith in the end zone for a 22-21 Sulphur advantage.
The ensuing kick-off went to senior Blake Nowell, who returned the ball from the 12-yard line to the Bulldog 45.
Plainview moved to the Sulphur 18 with just over a minute left.
Two plays later, the Indians were flagged for a holding call that moved the ball back to the Sulphur 35.
A pass from quarterback Brock Parham to Payton Webber moved it to the SHS 21.
Facing 4th-and-5, the Indians sent Sutherlin out for the big kick and with two seconds remaining on the clock, he sent the ball just over the crossbar.
He had previously missed a 32-yard attempt with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, as his kick flew wide left.
Sulphur took the opening possession, drove 92 yards in 13 plays and took a 7-0 lead when running back Tavius Mcdonald scored on a 2-yard run on fourth down.
Plainview knotted the game with 1:57 left in the first by driving 79 yards on 11 plays to tie things up at 7-all. Nowell scored on a 5-yard touchdown run around the left end.
Early in the second quarter, Webber picked off a pass by Ratchford, giving the Indians the ball at Plainview 37.
It took the Indians nine plays to move the ball 63 yards to take the lead. Parham scored on a 15-yard scamper that gave the Indians a 14-7 lead.
Plainview pushed its advantage 21-7 late in the third.
The Indians drove 76 yards on seven plays that took just three minutes, with the touchdown coming when Jaxon Clemons scored on a 36-yard run with 1:10 left in the third.
A fumble on a missed handoff by the Indians gave the Bulldogs new life early in the fourth. Ratchford recovered the loose ball at the Plainview 24.
Five plays later, Ratchford scored on a fourth-down play from the 2 to get Sulphur within 21-14 and set up the wild final minutes of the contest.
Plainview finished the game with a 330-304 edge in total net yardage. Clemons had 65 yards on 12 carries to lead the Indians’ ground game, and Parham had nine carries for 63 yards.
Parham was 10-of-20 passing for 147 yards with an interception.
Smith led the Sulphur ground game with 80 yards on 25 carries. Ratchford completed 5-of-11 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Sulphur QB also rushed for 63 yards on seven carries.
McDonald added nine carries for 33 yards and caught two passes for 71 yards for the Bulldogs.
Sulphur will play host to the Marlow Outlaws Friday at Agee Field.
Konawa pulls
away from Allen
ALLEN – Isaiah Gore and Silas Isaacs each had big rushing nights and frequently hooked up in the passing department Thursday night, and the Konawa Tigers rolled to a 36-15 victory over the Allen Mustangs.
The Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in District A-7 play, while Allen slumped to 3-4 and 1-3.
Gore finished with 107 yards rushing on only eight attempts with one touchdown, while Isaacs netted 90 yards on 11 carries and scored once.
Through the air, Isaacs was 4-of-9 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns, both to Gore, who finished with three catches for 42 yards and the two scores.
Christopher Matchie returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown for Konawa.
Airyn Knighten’s 6-yard scoring run and Clayton Shackleford’s PAT lifted the Mustangs to a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Knighten finished with 86 yards rushing on 13 attempts to go with the TD.
Allen’s other score came in the second quarter, when QB Kason Smith hooked up with Boone Brecheen on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Shawn Husband then ran in the 2-point conversion that got the hosts within 16-15 at halftime.
Konawa scored 20 points in the third period to pull away.
Defensively for the Mustangs, Caden Howard led the way with 11 tackles. Knighten totaled seven tackles and intercepted a pass, while Husband and Colton Howard each had six stops, including a quarterback sack apiece. Colton Dyer also recovered a fumble for Allen.
Konawa hosts Stroud on Friday, while Allen plays at Mounds.
