BYNG — The Byng Pirates seemed far more affected by the addition of Plainview’s Blake Nowell than the subtraction of former head coach Cody Williams.
Nowell scored a game-high 29 points — including 12 in the fourth quarter — and the Indians held off Byng 62-57 in a Class 4A Regional Tournament elimination game Thursday afternoon inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Plainview advances with a 14-11 record, while Byng’s season came to an end at 16-10. Willaims resigned as Byng’s head coach Tuesday morning.
Nowell, who has signed to play football at Texas Christian University, didn’t play during the Pirates’ 52-40 win in the first meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 20.
The game went back and forth for most of the contest with the fourth quarter including one tie and four lead changes.
A jumper by Cale Eaton at the 4:34 mark of the final period gave Byng it’s last lead at 48-47.
Plainview followed with a 7-0 spurt and that proved to be the difference. Nowell started the PHS run by scoring on a drive to the basket and Brock Parham followed with a 3-pointer. Howell’s layup on another strong move to the hoop put Plainview ahead 54-48 with 2:51 to play.
Seth Breecheen scored on a bucket in the paint and after Plainview’s Reis Taylor missed a free throw, Trae Lowe buried a 3-pointer to get Byng within 58-57 with 27 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds, Nowell — who plays wide receiver in football — got loose for a long pass down the court, hit a layup and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Plainview increased its lead to 60-57.
Byng couldn’t get a 3-pointer to drop on the other end and Cason Dillon helped the Indians secure the win with two free shots with just 5.4 ticks remaining.
Parham added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the visitors, while Dillon hit double figures with 10.
Eaton — who made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that put Byng ahead 35-31 at the break — scored 18 points to pace the Pirates. Collin O’Grady sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the home team, while Parker Presley added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Plainview hit 13-of-21 free throws compared to an 8-of-9 showing by Byng. The Indians also owned a 33-28 rebounding edge.
Large carries Byng girls past Broken Bow
BYNG — Byng junior Kennedy Large was large and in charge for the Lady Pirates in their matchup with Broken Bow in Class 4A Regional Tournament play Thursday afternoon inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Large exploded for a career-high 35 points and also had nine rebounds and three steals in Byng’s 52-49 overtime win.
Coach Trent Miller’s team improved to 15-12 on the year and will play the Classen SAS-Checotah loser at 6:30 p.m. tonight in another regional elimination game, while the Lady Savages are done at 13-13.
Kennedy also finished 15-of-23 from the free-throw line.
“She was pretty incredible and led us to victory,” Miller said. “To be honest, I think some of our other girls played pretty tight. They played not to lose instead of to win. We weren’t as good as what I think we are, but we won.”
Large sank a pair of clutch free throws with 29 seconds left in overtime to put Byng a head 51-49. Those makes had followed a big 3-pointer from Trenity Miller that knotted the score at 49-49 with 2:21 remaining.
Following Kennedy’s two free throws, sophomore MacKenzie Kent came up with a steal to help ice the game. Large hit the first of two free throws with 2.8 showing to account for the final score.
“All year, we’ve been saying we have to have some patience and throw her the ball because she’s pretty hard to handle,” Miller said.
It was two Large free throws with 1:14 left in regulation the tied the score at 45-all.
Deesa Neely put Byng in front 35-34 with a putback that turned into a three-point play with just 2.7 seconds left in the third quarter. But Broken Bow’s Jaylee Lopez made a half-court heave at the buzzer to put the Lady Savages in front 37-35 heading to the fourth period.
After Large, Britney Brooks-Teel scored six points before fouling out and Neely ended with five.
Lopez scored a team-high 26 points, including three 3-pointers, for Broken Bow. Chloe Rogers was next with seven.
Broken Bow made 11-of-17 free throws compared to 16-of-27 for the Lady Pirates.
