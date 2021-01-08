PLAINVIEW — The Ada High girls basketball team got off to a cold start and couldn’t quite crawl out of an early hole in a 59-51 road loss to Plainview Tuesday night.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, fell to 5-5 on the season and has dropped four of its last five games after starting the season at 4-1. Plainview, No. 11 in 4A, stayed unbeaten at 6-0.
“I thought we played as hard as we have all season. We did some really good things,” Jennings said. “We have to shoot the ball better to win games. Plainview shot it really well and won.”
Ada trailed 22-7 after the first quarter but had sliced the Plainview advantage to 26-22 midway through the second period. The Lady Indians went into halftime on top 31-26.
The hosts increased their lead to 45-36 heading to the fourth period.
Amaya Frizell sank four 3-pointers and led the AHS offense with 18 points, while Landyn Owens hit a 3-pointer and followed with 16.
No other Ada player scored more than six.
Emilee Hudson led Plainview with 21 points and Reagan Chaney tallied 16 on the strength of five 3-point baskets.
The Lady Indians hit nine total 3-pointers, while Ada finished with six.
Alexus Hamilton and Makavia Nelson both fouled out of the contest for Ada.
Ada got some more bad news yesterday. A Plainview JV player tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the quarantine of every Ada player who participated in the junior varsity affair. That leaves Jennings with just seven active players for her varsity team. The quarantined players can return to the court on Jan. 16.
