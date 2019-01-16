10 pivotal moments that defined Murray's Oklahoma career

NORMAN — Kyler Murray’s declaration for the NFL Draft on Monday doesn’t indicate he’ll choose football over baseball, but it does officially draw the curtain on his time at Oklahoma.
Though it was unlikely he would return to college, Murray had one more season of eligibility remaining.
Looking back in chronological order, here are 10 pivotal moments in his brief but remarkable career as a two-sport Sooner.
1. The commitment: Before Murray could make any memories in Norman, he first had to choose OU. After he left Texas A&M following the 2015 season, OU courted three quarterback transfers: Murray, Kyle Allen and Will Grier.
OU coach Lincoln Riley, then offensive coordinator, would later reveal this prophetic exchange between him and then head coach Bob Stoops: “I like the other two but if Kyler comes here, he’s going to win the Heisman.”
OU announced on Christmas Eve 2015 that Murray had signed a financial aid agreement with the school.
2. The baseball emergence: Murray hadn’t played organized baseball in nearly three seasons prior to his subpar 2017 campaign at OU.
In 2018, though, OU assistant coaches Clay Overcash and Clay Van Hook worked diligently to change his hitting approach and Murray adjusted quickly. He batted .294 and hit 10 home runs, to go with 13 doubles and three triples.
Most impressive, he did it while juggling spring football workouts. He participated in OU’s spring football game the afternoon of April 14, then played baseball against Texas that night.
3. The pick: Murray’s hitting, speed and upside excited scouts so much that he quickly became a hot commodity. In April, ESPN’s Keith Law wrote that Murray was the upcoming Major League Baseball draft’s No. 36 overall prospect, kickstarting a fervor around the two-sport star and drawing focus on the choices he would have to make in the future.
Murray was selected even higher than Law predicted, though that possibility didn’t gain traction until the day of the June 4 draft. He was reportedly open to joining a team that would allow him to play one more season of college football and the Oakland A’s afforded him just that, choosing him with the ninth overall pick.
4. The football debut: Other than mop-up duty as a backup the previous season, there was little known about how Murray would play as the full-time starter after two seasons of relative anonymity.
In OU’s 2018 season opener against Florida Atlantic, he calmed any fears about the inaccurate passing that plagued him at Texas A&M, completing 9 of 11 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a dizzying scramble that went for 15 yards, serving as a preview of the dual-threat ability that would thrill college football in the coming months.
5. The Army game: Murray’s most meager statistical line in 2018 was arguably the most important, in what would have been a derailing home loss.
Army’s triple-option offense created a lopsided 44:41 to 15:19 time of possession difference in the Black Knights’ favor, keeping Murray off the field during most of OU’s eventual 28-21 overtime victory.
He finished 11 of 15 passing for 165 yards and accounted for all four of OU’s touchdowns. His 33-yard scoring run in the second quarter broke a 14-14 tie, and his 10-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime served as the winning play.
A loss would have fatally damaged OU’s College Football Playoff hopes, not to mention’s Murray’s Heisman campaign.
6. The run: Murray jolted 67 yards for a touchdown against Texas, pulling OU within 45-38 points, closing a 21-point gap in what was ultimately a futile effort.
OU lost 48-45, but Murray’s sprint past the Longhorn linebackers and secondary displayed a gear he hadn’t previously shown. It was one of his most electrifying runs of the year and further solidified him as a Heisman contender.
7. The West Virginia game: OU’s CFP chances and Murray’s Heisman hopes both hinged on the season’s final two weekends. The quarterback kept both afloat by completing 25 of 34 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns, to go with 114 yards rushing and a score.
He also helped produce the game-saving play.
Riley elected to go for it on fourth-and-5 at the 40-yard line with 2:36 left and OU leading 59-56. Murray stood in the pocket for an eternity, looking for an open receiver, before calmly delivering to Lamb for an 8-yard gain and first down.
8. The Big 12 title: Murray was dejected after the Texas loss but rectified it with 379 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 39-27 victory that pushed OU into the playoffs and secured the program’s fourth consecutive Big 12 title.
It was the deciding move in Murray’s Heisman crusade, too. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, considered the award’s frontrunner all season, played poorly against Georgia in the SEC championship game that day, even before becoming injured against the Bulldogs.
Murray seized his chance and it paid off.
9. The Heisman: He was the award favorite for all but a week, but after the Big 12 championship there was little doubt Murray would claim college football’s most coveted trophy.
He became OU’s seventh winner all time and the school’s second quarterback in a row to win. Those who hadn’t already opened their eyes to Murray’s NFL potential began paying full attention, and his marketability skyrocketed.
10. The Orange Bowl: Murray compiled 417 yards of offense and three touchdowns in OU’s 45-34 Orange Bowl loss to Alabama, which began in disaster as the Sooners fell behind 28-0.
But Murray helped chip the lead down to 11 points with his most memorable throw of the year. In the third quarter, he ran full speed through Alabama’s rush and launched a 49-yard touchdown pass on the run to Charleston Rambo.
Murray told reporters several times during the season he hoped to prove that, even at 5 foot 10, he could play at the highest level of football. He was in tears after the Orange Bowl, and those emotions may have helped fueled his desire to keep the NFL option open.
