BETHEL — The Byng High School boys basketball team looked like it needed a bigger dose of its morning coffee through most of its matchup with McLoud in Thursday’s early game at the 1st United Bank Classic inside the B.E. Cantrell Field House.
But the Pirates made just enough plays down the stretch to edge the Redskins 33-29.
Byng notched its second win of the season under new head coach Zack Samaha, while upset-minded McLoud lost for the first time, falling to 2-1.
The Pirates trailed 29-26 midway through the fourth quarter before beginning a late comeback.
Parker Presley hit two free throws with 4:02 left in the game to get Byng within one (29-28). His steal led to two free shots by Cooper McCage at the 2:07 mark that gave Byng a 30-29 advantage.
The next Byng score came with just 26.8 ticks left when Caden Azlin hit a free throw to put Byng ahead 31-29.
Presley’s putback with 8.3 seconds remaining helped the Pirates seal the outcome.
“When you win a dogfight like this it builds character,” Samaha said following the game. “It helps us to understand — especially the younger guys — that we can win regardless of the circumstances. It was a good win for us. It was ugly but any win is a good win in my book.”
Byng held McLoud to 1-9 shooting in the fourth quarter. In fact, Clint Campbell hit a jumper to open the frame and McLoud went 0-for-8 the rest of the way.
Byng had its own shooting woes early, starting the game 1-of-8 from the field. The Pirates trailed 5-3 after a low-scoring first quarter.
“When you don’t play your best game and shots aren’t going in, it’s harder to play. When you are making shots, the energy is flowing,” Samaha said.
Byng picked up the pace in the second quarter, using a 17-3 surge to race to a 20-8 lead. Freshman Carter Colombe sparked that Byng volley, scoring all 11 of his points during that span, including the final seven in a row.
By halftime, McLoud had pulled within 20-14.
The Redskins opened the second half with a 12-4 run to take a 26-22 lead. However, AJ Gustin scored on a drive to the basket and Azlin got free for an easy bucket in the paint to knot the score at 26-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Colombe had four steals to go with his game-high point total. Presley overcame a slow start to finish with seven points and eight rebounds for the Pirates. McCage chipped in five points.
Jacob Jordan, who sank a pair of 3-pointers, and reserve Tristan Crook scored six points each to pace the McLoud offense. Luke Norwood added five points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Byng is set to meet Prague in today’s 5 p.m. semifinal contest.
NOTE: The Byng Lady Pirates were supposed to start the tournament with a first-round game against McLoud but had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Coach Trent Miller and company are now under a two-week quarantine.
