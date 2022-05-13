Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.