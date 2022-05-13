OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished as runner-up at the Class 4A Regional Tournament Monday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Byng accumulated 26 total points and finished second just behind 4A regional champion Elk City, who won the title with 30 points. Oklahoma Christian School was a close third with 25 points.
The Pirates were led by the No. 2 Doubles team of Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware, who won the regional title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over James Robinson and Syvan Syribouth of Elk City in the championship match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the Byng duo of Jackson Goodman and Daniel Lacey turned back Elk City’s Grant Graham and Matthew Thomas 6=3, 6-1 for third place.
Hunter Murray of Byng finished third in No. 2 Singles after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Brodey Bone of Tecumseh.
And in No. 1 Singles, Jake Eads of Byng dropped a 6-0, 6-3 decision to Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Thompson Whitehead in a third-place matchup.
All four Byng entries will compete in the Class 4A State Tournament today and Saturday back at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
