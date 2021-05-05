BYNG — It looked like the Byng High School baseball team might not ever finish scoring in the bottom of the first inning of their Class 4A Bi-District matchup with Harding Charter Prep Monday evening at Stokes Field.
Byng scored an inconceivable 24 runs in a first-inning onslaught that led to a 32-2 win over the Eagles in Game 1 of their best-of-three Bi-District series.
Rains washed away Game 2 with Byng batting in the bottom of the first. Cole Tracy was hit by a pitch and stole second and Parker Presley was at the plate with a 0-2 count.
Harding Prep contacted Byng officials on Tuesday and forfeited Game 2.
Byng improved to 25-4 on the season, while Regent Prep dipped to 5-17.
The Pirates are scheduled to face Newcastle at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Heritage Hall High School.
Byng’s giant first inning contained eight walks (including five straight), a three-run homer by Seth Brecheen, two triples by Cole Tracy, three doubles and 11 singles.
The Pirates piled up 19 total hits in only two innings. Tracy led the way, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a double, a walk and four runs scored from the top spot in the BHS lineup. Brecheen finished 2-for-3 with two walks, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Bill McCarter slugged two doubles in a 2-for-3 effort that also included two RBIs and two runs scored. Rylan Johnson finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored. Reid Johnson went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored and Cade Azlin finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bo Boatwright went 1-for-1 with a walk, one RBI and three runs scored, while Carson Capps went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Riley McCage ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Byng.
Parker Presley was the winning hurler. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run off two hits in 1.2 innings. Boatwright struck out three of the four batters he faced in relief.
Harding Prep’s two hits came from Josh Sisson and Cameron Crabb.
