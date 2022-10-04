OKTAHA — At this point, Byng head coach Shawn Streater will take a few extra gray hairs.
His young Pirate squad won a pair of tight games at the Class A Regional Tournament in Oktaha on Friday to earn the consolation championship and punch its ticket to this week’s state tournament. No. 13 Byng, now 18-11, will face No. 2 Wister at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Yukon High School. The Wildcats are 29-3 this fall.
Other first-round contests include Silo-Canute at 11 a.m.; Amber-Pocasset-Oktaha at 1:30 p.m.; and Rattan-Dale at 4 p.m.
At the regional tournament, Byng edged local rival and 14th-ranked Latta 2-1 in Friday’s opener before knocking off No. 5 Calera 3-1 for the consolation championship.
“I told them to treat it like a doubleheader and we needed to win both games. The kids played real well. I’m proud of the way they competed,” Streater said. “We got some timely hits and didn’t make any catastrophic mistakes that killed us. Hopefully, this bodes well for us this week at state.”
For the Pirates to earn a trip to state was quite a feat for a group that has no seniors on the roster and several freshmen who contribute on a daily basis.
“We’ve had a rollercoaster season. We didn’t play well at all during the first part of August. In fact, if you had told me then we were going to make the state tournament back then, I probably would have told you that you need to go see a doctor,” Streater said. “But we’ve grown up and got better. We’re starting to figure out how to come back and win games and just be really competitive.”
Byng is 9-4 in games decided by two runs or less since Aug. 30.
“Even in the loss to Calera (9-8) we had the tying run on base and just couldn’t get it in during the seventh inning,” Streater pointed out.
Byng 2, Latta 1
The game featured a dandy pitcher’s duel between Byng’s Cooper McCage and Latta’s Carson Abbott. In the win, McCage struck out 10, walked just one and allowed five hits and one earned run in a strong complete-game performance. Abbott pitched 5.2 innings for the Panthers. He struck out sixth and did a good job of pitching around eight walks at a hit batter. Landon Wolfe suffered the loss in relief, giving up the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Mason Carter led off the Byng seventh with an infield hit and stole second. Kendon Wood then hit a hard single to right field that allowed Carter to score and snap a 1-1 tie.
Latta got runners at second and third in the bottom of the seventh before McCage ended the game with a strikeout.
Both teams scored runs in the first inning.
McCage walked to lead off the game, went to second on a base knock by Carter and later scored on a groundout to second by Wood that put the Pirates on top 1-0.
Latta answered in the bottom of the inning when Abbott led off with an infield hit, stole second and raced home on a run-scoring double by Hunter Price that tied the game at 1-1.
Both squads ended up with five hits in the contest.
Carter finished 2-for-4 to pace Byng, while Naaman Lee and Callen Leslie also had hits for the Pirates.
Deakon Smith, Darien Miller and Kaleb Goodwin all had base hits for the Panthers.
Byng 3, Calera 1
Cooper McCage hit a clutch two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning that snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled Byng to the victory.
“That kind of let us breathe a little bit and took some wind out of their sails,” Streater said.
Like Latta, Calera scored a run in the first inning and didn’t score again. This time it was BHS hurler Bo Boatright that threw six straight zeroes. He struck out two, walked two, and hit a batter but didn’t allow an earned run.
Calera ace Nakni Anna was the losing hurler. He struck out 12, walked four and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.
Byng tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the top of the third inning.
Callen Leslie led off that frame by reaching on an error, moved to second on a bunt by Gage Streater and later scored on a base hit to right field by Mason Carter.
