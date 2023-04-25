Pirates pull away from McLoud in 4A-2 matchup

BYNG — The Byng Pirates nearly gave up all of an early 7-0 lead to McLoud during their District 4A-2 makeup game Friday at Stokes Field.
But after the Redskins made it a one-run contest, Byng scored the final nine runs of the contest in a 16-6 run-rule victory.
Byng improved to 13-8 overall and sealed a third-place finish in the 4A-2 standings with a 9-5 record, while McLoud dropped to 17-10 and 7-7 and ended up in fifth place.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club is scheduled to host Harrah (9-15) in a best-of-three Class 4A Bi-District series beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Byng ended the game against the Redskins with a five-run burst in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mason Carter’s walk-off, RBI-single was the final blow.
Sophomore Kendon Wood paced a 15-hit Byng barrage, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper McCage finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the BHS lineup Gage Streater went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from his spot in the nine-hole.
Mason Carter finished 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored and Bo Boatright ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times.
Preston Welch went 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored and Zeke Griffin cracked a double for the Pirates.
McCage was the winning pitcher. He struck out three, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in 3.2 innings thanks in part to three BHS errors. Naaman Lee finished up on the hill for Byng and struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits in 2.1 scoreless innings.
The Redskins finished with eight hits, including a 2-for-3 effort by Geronimo Hastings who also drove in two runs. Koltyn Stevens and Caiden Mitchell both had run-scoring hits for the visitors.
Castin Schafer, Briar Lynch and Jaden King all saw action on the mound for McLoud. They struck out four, walked five and hit two batters in 5.2 innings.
