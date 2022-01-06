LATTA — Byng High School boys basketball coach Zack Samaha has now been around long enough — he’s knee-deep into his second year — to realize when his Pirates tangle with local rival Latta it’s usually not a “pretty” contest and that records can be thrown out the window.
More times than not, it’s a dogfight.
It didn’t happen that way Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
When Byng’s Carter Colombe stole the ball, raced down the court, and delivered a thunderous two-hand slam dunk as time was running out in the second quarter, Byng had built a 26-3 halftime lead.
It was that kind of night for Byng. And it was that kind of night for Latta.
The Pirates went on to cruise to a 44-25 victory.
“We played probably the best half we’ve played all year,” Samaha told The Ada News following the game. “We played really good together. We were really connected.”
Byng jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter before Latta hit its first field goal — a putback by Cooper Hamilton with just eight seconds left.
A free throw by Allen Willaims at the 5:43 mark of the second quarter was the only point the Panthers could muster in the second period.
Latta’s cold start carried over into the third period. The Panthers started the game shooting 1-of-16 from the field until sophomore Brayden Hill hit a bucket (which led to a three-point play) on a drive to the basket that made it 37-10.
Meanwhile, the Pirates made 7-of-10 field goals in the first quarter and were 11-of-19 at halftime.
“Our defense really dictated the game. Our zone was working really well,” Samaha said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well and knocked down open shots. I was really proud of the first half and the overall game.”
Byng improved to 5-3 on the season with the victory, while Latta slumped to 3-8.
“It was a good win, especially coming off Christmas break. We have some guys under the weather a little bit,” Samaha said. “We showed the potential we have, especially being such a young team.”
The Pirates were led by the backcourt duo of Cooper McCage and Colombe. McCage finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Colombe followed with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Colombe also had four of Byng’s 15 steals.
No other BHS player reached double figures but Caden Azlin, Bo Boatwright and Kade Streater all contributed five points apiece. Azlin and Keith Cook had three takeaways each.
Lane Priest scored six points off the bench for the Panthers. He finished 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Starter Lincoln Estes scored five points for the home team.
The Pirates sank 9-of-13 free throws compared to a 13-of-21 showing for Latta.
The Byng boys now head to the 2022 Charles K. Heatly Classic which tips off today in Lindsay. Samaha said that bracket has changed since it was first released and a new one wasn’t available at press time.
The Latta boys battle Marlow at 3 p.m. today in the first round of the Kingston New Years Classic.
NOTES: The Pirates are without leading scorer sophomore Malachi Schilreff, who had been playing all season with a broken thumb. He’s expected to find out later this month if he can return to action at some point this season or undergo season-ending surgery. ... the Byng-Latta girls contest was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the Lady Panthers. The Latta girls are expected to be ready to play Talihina at 1:40 p.m. today at the Kingston New Years Classic.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 4
At Latta
Byng 44, Latta 25
BYNG 17 9 11 7 — 44
LATTA 2 1 10 12 — 25
BYNG: Cooper McCage 5-7, 2-2, 12; Carter Colombe 3-7, 2-2, 10; Caden Azlin 2-4, 0-1, 5; Bo Boatwright 1-1, 3-4, 5; Kade Streater 2-4, 1-2, 5; Ryan Hamilton 1-4, 0-0, 2; Nahum Grant-Louie 1-2, 0-0, 2; Tucker Dennis 1-3, 0-0, 2; Camby Poorbuffalo 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 16-39, 9-13, 44.
LATTA: Lane Priest 1-3, 4-6, 6; Lincoln Estes 1-1, 2-4, 5; Cooper Hamilton 1-2, 2-4, 4; Sam Brown 1-2, 0-0, 3; Brayden Hill 1-1, 1-1, 3; Allen Williams 0-3, 2-4, 2; Tyler Ireland 0-4, 2-2, 2. Totals: 5-24, 13-21, 25.
Turnovers: Byng 14, Latta 22.
Steals: Byng 16 (Colombe 4); Latta 5.
Rebounds: Byng 32 (Keith Cook 5); Latta 21 (Cooper Coulsen 5).
3-point goals: Byng 3-14 (Colombe 2-3, Azlin 1-3); Latta 2-12 (Brown 1-2, Estes 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
