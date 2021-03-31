The Ada Cougar and Byng Pirate baseball teams are headed in the opposite direction.
Parker Presley threw five strong innings and the AHS offense continued to struggle in Byng’s 11-0 win over Ada Monday night at Cougar Field.
The Pirates, who have won 11 of their past 12 games, improved to 12-2 on the year. Byng’s only loss during that stretch was a 3-2 setback to Class 6A power Stillwater.
Meanwhile, Ada is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and now stands at 8-7 on the season. During that rough patch, the Cougars have been outscored 34-4.
Ada is still atop the District 4A-3 standings at 6-1, while Byng is second at 5-0. The two teams were set to do battle again Tuesday at Stokes Field.
“We came out and executed some baseball fundamentals,” Byng head coach Shawn Streater said following the game.
Presley struck out two, walked two and scattered three hits in five shutout innings to earn the mound win.
“I thought Parker threw a good game. He’s getting in shape now and getting back to the form he was in the fall,” Streater said.
Byng pushed across single runs in the second and third innings before scoring three times in the top of the fourth frame.
Junior Cole Tracy hit a sacrifice fly and Presley and Riley McCage followed with back-to-back RBI singles to push the BHS advantage to 5-0.
Ada hurler John David Muse got two quick outs to start the Byng half of the fifth before the floodgates opened. The Pirates scored six runs in the inning to pull away.
The outburst was highlighted by a two-RBI double from Presley and a run-scoring double by Bill McCarter.
Presley led an 11-hit Byng attack, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. McCarter also went 3-for-4 and had two RBIs and scored a run. Rylan Johnson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Cooper McCage finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Tracy ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Byng batting order.
Zac Carroll and Muse both had doubles for the Cougars, while Treston Eaker had Ada’s other hit. The Cougars were also hurt by five errors in the contest.
Streater said he was happy at the strides his team has made so far.
“We took a tough loss to Stillwater in the finals of the Chandler Tournament. We were in the game and had a chance to win it in the sixth and seventh innings but just didn’t get it done,” he said. “I’m pleased with the way it going but hopefully we can continue to get better because we have a lot of tough games still to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.