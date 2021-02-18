BYNG — The Byng Pirates were like butter coming off their championship win at the 2021 Byng Winter Classic — they were on a roll.
Byng’s 54-50 win in the title game of their own tournament on Jan. 23 was the team’s sixth consecutive victory. The Pirates were playing well. Then, they weren’t playing at all.
Coach Zack Samaha had to watch his team get kicked into a COVID-19 quarantine after it was reported one of the team’s Byng defeated in the tournament had a positive case turn up. As fate would have it, the Pirates wouldn’t play another regular-season game.
“We were playing our best ball of the season and getting ready for a tough stretch of games that would, in my mind, simulate a playoff atmosphere and, so missing that time definitely hurt us,” Samaha told The Ada News.
Two of the most anticipated games that were canceled were ranked Class 3A foes No. 11 Kingston and No. 18 Tishomingo.
Byng missed five straight contests overall while in quarantine and just when the Pirates had finally escaped, school officials decided to play it more safe than sorry and cancel the final three games left on the high school schedule.
Those three contests would have been great warmups for the playoffs too — a rematch with Sulphur, a trip to old rival Latta and a date with Class 5A school Durant.
The Pirates — who will enter the playoffs at 11-3 — finally got back in the gym on Feb. 7 after their 14-day quarantine.
Now, thanks to an angry Mother Nature, they’ll have to wait a bit longer to return to the court. Byng was supposed to play at Cache in a Class 4A District Tournament title contest Friday night. But thanks to back-to-back snowstorms that have blanketed the state, that district contest has been moved to Monday.
“There’s no doubt it will affect us, but it will be up to our players and myself to lessen that effect with purposeful and competitive practices leading up to the playoffs,” Samaha said. “With that being said, we don’t want to be a program that makes excuses. COVID has impacted everyone this season in various ways.”
Back to Cache and the two-hour and 20-minute trip, the Pirates (and the Byng girls) will be making on Monday. Samaha admitted he was a little taken aback when the Class 4A District pairings were released.
“We had an idea of the type of opponent we could draw, however, I was surprised that we were sent 138 miles away to Cache considering both our girls and boys programs have a better record,” he said. “This will be our first game played since our layoff ... so we must be extra diligent in our preparation.”
The Cache boys are 7-9 on the season and the Lady Bulldogs enter at 7-8. For the record, the Byng girls are 14-2 and ranked No. 15.
The boys Class 4A Area III bracket is not for the faint of heart. Ranked teams in that field include No. 2 Heritage Hall, No. 5 Mount St. Mary, No. 14 Elgin and No. 18 Bethany. St. Mary and Elgin are hanging out in Byng’s regional.
“There are also several top-tier unranked schools,” Samaha said. “Class 4A, in my opinion, is the deepest class in the state. There will be a challenge every game regardless of the opponent. But I look forward to the opportunity to play some of the top competition in the state.”
After districts, Byng will travel to Plainview High School for one round of regional play before finishing up at Anadarko — another lengthy playoff trek.
The goal is an appearance at the Class 4A Area Tournament at Shawnee High School.
Samaha said he and his players are more than anxious to get the postseason party started, despite the obstacles they have already and will continue to face.
“We have to remain hungry and continue to play with an unselfish mindset and hard-working attitude. Mental toughness and togetherness are vital to success in any game, but they are magnified in the playoffs,” he said. “This will be a great measure of how far we’ve come as a team and what steps we need to take to continue to be successful in the future.”
