Pirates place second at Shawnee Tournament

SHAWNEE — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished second Monday at the Shawnee Tennis Tournament.
In the girls tournament, the Lady Pirates landed in fourth place.
BOYS
Stillwater won the tournament with a team score of 30, followed by Byng and Norman with 21 points each.
Kaden Gilmore of Byng defeated Cvinn Hayes of Norman 7-6 6-1 to finished third in No. 1 Singles.
Byng’s Daniel Lacey dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Brett Hall of Stillwater in the No. 2 Singles championship match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the Byng team of Andrew Cruz and Eduardo Hernandez defeated Quiroga and Muniz of US Grant 6-0, 6-1 to claim third place.
Byng’s Tristen Shaw and Tyler Ware defeated Shawnee’s Greenwood and Miner 7-6 6-4 for 3rd place in No. 2 Doubles.
GIRLS
Stillwater won the girls tournament with a score of 29, followed by Shawnee with 26 and Norman with 19. The Lady Pirates recorded 16 points.
Byng’s Hope Rice captured fifth place in No. 1 Singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Olivia Stevenson of Shawnee.
In the No. 2 Singles third-place match, Stillwater’s Alaina Ropp shut out Byng’s Emma Underwood 6-0, 6-0.
Preslea Anoatubby and Livi Colombe defeated Tecumseh’s Lack and Whitney 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 to claim third place in No. 1 Doubles.
The Byng pair of CJ Lee and Caylee Parry dropped a 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 decision to Norman’s Butler-Kebbey and Thompson 6-3 3-6 8-10 to claim 4th place in No. 2 Doubles.
