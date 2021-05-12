TULSA — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished fourth at the Class 4A Regional Tournament Monday hosted by Holland Hall High School that was dominated by private schools.
The host Dutch won the regional crown with 36 points, followed by Regent Prep with 27 points and Tulsa Metro Christian with 20 points. Byng was next with 19 points.
The Pirates nearly qualified everyone for the Class 4A State Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. However, in No. 2 Doubles the BHS team of Jackson Goodman and Colton Moiser finished in fifth after defeating the Nowata team of Bowman and Stevens by default for fifth place. They were one spot from earning a trip to state.
The other three Byng entries all fell in third-place matches.
In No. 1 Singles, Davey Clonts of Metro Christian edged Byng’s Daniel Lacey 6-2, 6-4.
Nino Carabelle of Victory Christian turned back Byng’s Andrew Cruz 6-1, 6-3.
And Byng’s No. 1 Doubles team of Eduardo Hernandez and Tyler Ware dropped a tough 6-0, 6-7, 10-2 decision to John Greene and Jeff Scavona.
