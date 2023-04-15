ROFF — The Ada High School baseball team held a slim 6-5 lead over Dale heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and were six outs away from a first-round victory Thursday at the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament.
However, the Cougars couldn’t get three outs before Dale erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth frame and turned a nip-and-tuck contest into a 14-6 run-rule victory.
The agonizing loss dropped Ada to 15-7 on the year, while Class 2A No. 3 Dale advanced to the semifinals at 11-4.
In another first-round game, the Roff Tigers used two big innings to bury Sentinel 12-2 in just four innings. Coach Danny Baldridge’s club, ranked No. 2 in Class B, was scheduled to face No. 4 Calumet in a highly-anticipated semifinal showdown Friday night.
The tournament resumes at 11 a.m. today with a consolation championship contest. A third-place contest is set for 1 p.m. with the championship matchup scheduled for 3 p.m.
Ada will play local rival Byng in a pair of key District 4A-2 contests on Monday (at Byng) and Tuesday (at Ada). Roff returns to action post-tournament versus Class 2A No. 11 Panama at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Dale 14, Ada 6
Carter Freeland hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to give Ada an early 2-0 advantage. The Cougars scored a pair of error-aided runs with two outs in the top of the second inning to make it 4-0.
Dale loaded the bases on consecutive one-out singles by Denton Forsythe, Dayton Forsythe and Easton Edmondson. Denton Forsythe scored on a wild pitch, Dayton Forsythe raced home on a sacrifice fly by E Douglas and Edmondson later sped home on a wild pitch that trimmed the Ada advantage to 4-3.
Ada scored twice in the top of the fourth frame on a sacrifice fly from Freeland and when JD Dugan raced home on a wild pitch to put the Cougars ahead 6-3.
The Pirates scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when Denton Forsythe hit into a double play and Jake Green made it home on a passed ball. That closed the gap to 6-5.
In the game-changing bottom of the sixth, Dale took advantage of two Ada errors and a couple of walks. Jack Rooker clubbed a two-RBI double in the frame and scored on a double from Casen Richardson.
Dayton Forsythe earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked three and allowed four earned runs in six innings of work. Freeland, who has been the Ada closer for most of the spring, got the start and tossed four solid innings in defeat. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just three earned runs. Elvis Edwards finished up on the bump for the Cougars.
The Ada offense manufactured five total hits by five different players. Dugan hit a double and the locals got singles from Hunter McDonald, Brock Boyles and Charles.
Richardson paced a 12-hit DHS attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Edmondson, Dason Sheppard and Denton Forsythe all had two hits each for the Pirates.
Roff 12, Sentinel 2
Bill McCarter hit a grand slam and Cade Baldridge continued his hot streak at the plate in the lopsided Roff win.
McCarter’s monster hit followed three consecutive walks to Kaden Darnell, Baldridge and Dylan Reed with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Tallen Bagwell later delivered a run-scoring single that put Roff on top 5-0.
Bagwell blasted a double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning that scored three runs. Beau Joplin followed with an RBI double that capped a six-run outburst and put the Tigers ahead 11-0.
Baldridge ended the game in impressive, walk-off fashion by ripping a solo home run — his eighth of the spring — with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The RHS senior finished 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the batting order. Bagwell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, a walk and a run scored in a 12-hit Roff attack.
Brand Wilson earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out five, had no walks and surrendered just three hits and no earned runs in four solid innings.
The Bulldogs’ three hits game from Will Lesley, Brady Wooten and Jake Peeler.
Four SHS pitchers combined for five strikeouts and nine walks.
