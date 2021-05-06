Pirates land in No. 7 spot at Ada Tournament

The Byng High School boys tennis team finished seventh at the rugged, weather-delayed Ada Tennis Tournament Tuesday at the Ada High Tennis Center.
The Pirates totaled 40 points, just four shy of a Top 5 finish. McAlester and Shawnee were tied four fourth with 44 points and Norman North was sixth at 43. Carl Albert finished eighth with 35 points.
Coach Toby Sanders’ club was led by a pair of fifth-place showings.
In No. 1 Singles, Daniel Lacy upended Grayson Guild of Carl Albert 6-0, 6-4 in the fifth-place match.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Colton Moiser and Tyler Ware outlasted Elliott and Ellis of Norman North 6-2, 5-7, 10-3 for fifth place.
Jackson Goodman of Byng defeated Ethna Wendt of Guthrie 6-0, 6-1 for seventh place.
The Pirates’ No. 1 Doubles team of Andrew Cruz and Eduardo Hernandez also finished seventh after edging Greenwood and James of Shawnee 6-4, 7-5.
The Pirates return to action Monday at a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Holland Hall High School. The lineup for that regional includes Chisholm, Grove, host Holland Hall, Metro Christian, Nowata, Oilton, Oologah-Talala, Regent Prep, Sallisaw, Sperry and Victory Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.