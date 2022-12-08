LATTA — On many nights this season, the difference between the Byng High School boys basketball team will be the Pirates have Malachi Shilreff on their side.
It was that way Tuesday night during a 59-50 win over local rival Latta inside a raucous Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Byng junior playmaker scored what seemed to be an effortless 32 points to help keep scrappy Latta at bay all throughout the contest.
“He just carried us. He’s one of the best players in the area and I think he’s one of the best players in the state. He’s been in the gym working. He’s our leader. He’s our go-to guy. I’m very proud of him,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha.
Byng improved to 2-1 with the win, while Latta fell to 3-3.
Schilreff’s stat line included 10-of-12 shooting from the floor, 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point territory and 9-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line. He also had three steals and three rebounds.
Schilreff gave Samaha and Byng fans a scare when he crashed hard to the gym floor and landed on his back in the closing seconds of the third period. But after spending some time on the bench, he was able to return to the game.
It was fitting Schilreff was involved in one of the most bizarre plays of the game.
With 3:32 left, Byng’s Camby Poorbuffalo was at the free-throw line. Schilreff was the only Byng play amidst four Latta players lined up in the lane for the rebound. Poorbuffalo missed the FT attempt and Schilreff nonchalantly grabbed the ball and laid it in the basket. It appeared that none of the Latta players realized Poorbufallo’s shot was the front end of a one-and-one.
The easiest bucket of Schilreff’s night put the Pirates on top 49-42. Byng then scored the next five points to build a 54-42 cushion with 2:06 to play.
The only blemishes for the Byng team on this night were collecting 18 turnovers and getting into early foul trouble.
“We didn’t play particularly well at times but we showed good resolve. Whenever we needed to, we finished and closed,” Samaha said. “I thought that was definitely a sign of progress from a year ago. I was glad to get out of here with a win.”
The Latta duo of Sam Brown and Lane Priest kept Latta close throughout by combining for 10 3-pointers. Brown sank six shots from deep and finished with 22 points, while Priest made four triples and scored 14.
Samaha credited Latta head coach Matt Bryant for having the Panthers ready to go.
“Matt is always going to have his team prepared. Those kids played hard and made shots. It was a great environment,” he said.
Cooper McCage scored 12 points and finished 7-of-10 from the charity stripe. He was the only other player in the game to reach double figures.
Byng made 17-of-25 free throws overall compared to an 8-of-16 showing by the Panthers.
Both clubs now gear up for tournament play.
The Panthers are hosting the 2022 Latta Panther Classic and are set to meet Comanche at 7:45 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
Byng is off to the Bethel Tournament today and is set to battle McLoud at 5:30 p.m. today at the Firelake Arena.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Dec. 6
BOYS
At Latta
Byng 59, Latta 50
BYNG 15 15 13 16 — 59
LATTA 18 7 8 17 — 50
BYNG: Malachi Schilreff 10-12, 9-10, 32; Cooper McCage 2-4, 7-10, 12; Ryan Hamilton 3-4, 0-0, 7; Bo Boatwright 1-2, 1-2, 3; Tyler Raney 1-3, 0-0, 3; Camby Poorbuffalo 1-2, 0-3, 2. Totals: 18-28, 17-25, 59.,
LATTA: Sam Brown 7-15, 2-4, 22; Lane Priest 5-14, 0-2, 14; Hunter Price 3-6, 0-0, 6; Lincoln Estes 0-3, 3-4, 3; Cooper Coulsen 1-6, 0-0, 2; Parker Pogue 0-1, 2-4, 2; Deakon Smith 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 16-46, 8-16, 50.
Turnovers: Byng 18, Latta 10.
Steals: Byng 9 (Schilreff 3); Latta 5.
Rebounds: Byng 23 (McCage 4); Latta 27 (Coulsen 5).
3-point goals: Byng 6-10 (Schilreff 3-4, McCage 1-1, Hamilton 1-2, Raney 1-2); Latta 10-24 (Brown 6-12, Priest 4-11).
Fouled out: Brown (L).
