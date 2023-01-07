Pirates fall to Class 3A No. 8 Hugo in tourney play

The Byng Pirates simply couldn’t get enough shots to fall down the stretch in a tough 43-39 loss to Hugo Thursday night in the first round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
Coach Zack Samaha’s club dropped to 7-3 on the year, while Hugo — ranked No. 8 in Class 3A — improved to 10-2.
The Pirates defeated Durant 57-32 in consolation play on Friday but complete results from that contest were not available at press time. Byng will play in the consolation championship contest at 2:30 p.m. today inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The game was close throughout with Hugo grabbing a 10-8 lead after the first quarter after Quincy Shelton launched a 3-pointer from half-court at the buzzer that bounced high off the rim and fell into the basket.
Hugo led 23-18 at the half.
The Buffaloes led by as many as six in the third quarter, but Spencer Gore swished a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left to get Byng within 29-28 heading into the fourth period.
The fourth quarter featured three ties and three lead changes.
Byng went ahead 38-37 after a Camby Poorbuffalo free throw with 2:45 left in the game. However, the Pirates scored just one more point from there.
Amarion Maytubby drove down the lane for a basket with 1:37 left to play to put Hugo on top for good.
Byng misfired on several possessions to tie the game or take the lead in the final minute.
After Malachi Schilrefff hit the second of two free shots with 10.2 remaining, Ryan Hamilton nearly came up with a steal of the Hugo inbounds pass. He grabbed the ball going out of bounds but couldn’t get it to a teammate.
Jamarian Brown hit a free throw with 3.4 ticks left to put Hugo ahead by four and seal the outcome.
Schilreff led the Pirates with a game-high 24 points. He also had 10 rebounds, two steals and sank 8-of-11 free throws.
Bo Boatwright was next for the locals with eight points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Brown scored 10 points to pace the Hugo offense. Eight different Buffalo players reached the scoring column.
Hugo ended the game 10-of-21 from the free-throw line, while Byng also went to the charity stripe 21 times and connected on 14 tries.
