Pirates claim championship at Harrah Tournament

HARRAH — The Byng High School boys tennis team captured the team title earlier this week at the Harrah Invitational.
The Pirates collected 31 team points, while Classen SAS followed at 27. Harrah was third at 22 points and Christian Heritage and Lawton tied for fourth place with 19.
The BHS No. 1 Doubles team of Ty Mills and Tyler Ware defeated Choctaw’s Nichols and Nichols 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in an exciting championship match.
The Byng pair of Hunter Murray and Devon Smith won the No. 2 Doubles title with a win over Harrah’s Knackery and Clacker in the championship match. No score for that contest was reported.
In No. 2 Singles, Jackson Goodman dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Ian Wu of Classen SAS in the title matchup.
And Byng’s Daniel Lace defeated Alex Petterson of Harrah 7-5, 6-2 for third place in No. 1 Singles.
The Byng boys are back in action Tuesday at the Shawnee Invitational hosted by Oklahoma Baptist University.
