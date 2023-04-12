Pirates blank Harrah in own festival

BYNG — Junior Cooper McCage tossed a complete-game shutout and the Byng Pirates blanked Harrah 4-0 Friday in a three-way at Stokes Field.
Elk City defeated Byng 14-1 in the opener, as the Pirates head into this week with an 8-6 record. Byng hosted Chickasha on Monday and traveled to Chickasha today for a pair of key District 4A-2 contests. The Pirates then host Douglass at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a 4A-2 doubleheader with the Trojans.
Byng 4, Harrah 0
McCage struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and scattered five hits in seven strong innings for the Pirates.
The game was scoreless until the home team scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.
Byng finished with nine hits in the contest, including a 2-for-2 effort from Bo Boatright that included a walk and three RBIs.
No other BHS player had more than one hit. Kendon Wood finished 1-for-3 with a double, Mason Carter had a hit and scored two runs and Ryan Shelton had a hit and drove in a run for the Pirates.
Elk City 14, Byng 1
The Elks scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to end the game early.
Elk City pitcher Catch Geno kept the Byng offense in check despite walking five batters with only one strikeout in four innings of work.
Byng was limited to just two hits — singles by Cooper McCage and Preston Welch.
The Elks collected just six hits including home runs from Aiden Hopper and Kash Mayfield. Hopper led Elk City at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mayfield finished 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rylee Boyd went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for the visitors and Kaden Holder finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.