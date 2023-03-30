SHAWNEE — The Byng High School tennis teams hosted their own Byng Invitational at Oklahoma Baptist University earlier this week and the host teams brought home some hardware.
The Byng boys captured the championship with 26 points and actually tied with Metro Christian but won the title vis the head-to-head tie-breaker.
Henryetta settled for third place with 25 points and Christian Heritage Academy and Elk City both collected 17 points.
The Lady Pirates were runner-ups with 27 points and tied with Christian Heritage Academy. Henryetta finished a point ahead at 28 to claim the championship.
Both Byng squads will be competing at the Ada Tournament Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) at the Ada Tennis Center.
BOYS
Byng junior Jackson Goodman defeated Beau Aspen of Metro Christian 6-1, 6-0 to roll to the No. 2 Singles title.
Both of Byng’s doubles teams captured third place.
In No. 1 Doubles, Ty Mills and Tyler Ware knocked off Metro Christian’s Bartels and Huntley 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place matchup.
The Byng duo of Jake Eads and Hunter Murray eased past the Henryetta team of Scott and Williams for third place in No. 2 Doubles.
In No. 1 Singles, Ethan Lovell of Henryetta held off Byng’s Daniel Lacy 7-5, 2-6, 10-5 for third place.
GIRLS
The Byng girls squad was led by the team of Presley Dickinson and Yocelin Hernadez, who slipped past Bailey and Thompson of Henryetta 6-3, 7-5 in the No. 2 Doubles championship match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the Henryetta pair of Davis and Lollis defeated Byng’s Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole 6-0, 6-1 in the title matchup.
Emily Holloway dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Brityn Waller of Christian Heritage in the No. 2 Singles championship match.
And in No. 1 Singles, CJ Lee polished off Harrah’s Madison Jones 6-4, 6-3 to claim fifth place.
