DUNCAN — Ada boys basketball coach Kyle Caufield said his team was a play here or a basket there from turning two losses into wins over the weekend at the 2022 Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan.
The Cougars dropped a 56-45 decision to Piedmont in Saturday's third-place game. Bishop McGuinness bested Ada 59-52 in a Friday night semifinal game.
"Over the weekend, I believe we played well enough defensively to win the games," Caufield said. "In those last two games, there have been small windows where we have a couple of turnovers or missed shots and our opponent hits a couple of huge shots that's made the difference. This weekend was a good test to see some different teams early in the season."
Ada, now 4-2, opens the home portion of its 2022-23 season tonight, hosting Durant.
Third Place
Piedmont 56, Ada 45
After a nip-and-tuck first half, Piedmont used an 18-9 run in the third quarter to build a 38-28 advantage and the Cougars couldn't catch up.
"Piedmont was another tough opponent. They are well coached and disciplined," Caufield said. " I thought we fought to the end. They did a good job of making free throws and trading buckets with us down the stretch."
Andrew Hughes and newcomer Carter Colombe shared game-high honors for Ada with 11 points apiece. Devon MacCollister, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored nine points. Jack Morris also scored nine in the balanced AHS offense.
Ada managed just two 3-point baskets — one by MacCollister and one by Cooper Patterson. Caulfield expects more of those outside shots to go in as the season progresses.
"One thing we did not do is make timely shots and that is what you need to win basketball games. We are competing at a high level each night and working on the defensive end of the floor. The shots will start to fall and we know that," he said.
Jeremiah Weay led a balanced Piedmont offense with 12 points, while Walker Kennedy and Hudson Hite both added 10 points each for the Wildcats.
Semifinals
McGuinness 59, Ada 52
The Irish jumped out to an 18-11 lead before Ada started climbing back into the game. The Cougars got within 26-21 at halftime and cut the gap to 36-33 heading into the fourth period. Bishop McGuinness ended the game on a 23-19 streak.
"We always know Mcguinness is a tough opponent and Friday night was more of the same," Caufield said. "I thought Mcguinness did a good job early of hitting tough contested shots. We responded well in the second and third quarters making runs of our own. I thought we played a good game but did not play clean enough down the home stretch."
