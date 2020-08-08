Phil Steele discusses Sooners' playoff chances

NORMAN — Phil Steele’s annual college football preview magazine sits in its usual spot this time of year among the cluttered Barnes & Noble newsstand.
It’s hard to miss the 352-page publication with “College Football” printed in large letters across the top of its cover. Oklahoma fans might be even more drawn to it with Sooner defensive end Ronnie Perkins gracing this year’s front alongside Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
Perkins’ inclusion is significant. The magazine’s cover athletes represent the schools Steele predicts to make the College Football Playoff.
“I think when you look at Oklahoma this year, the defense is going to be improved, potentially top 20,” Steele said during a phone interview with The Transcript. “The offensive line is much more veteran. They’ve got the quarterback to get there, and Lincoln Riley is still the head coach of the team. I think he’s going to do a good job molding this group.”
OU replaces a starting quarterback and two first-round talents in receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray. Regardless, it’s a promising endorsement from arguably college football’s busiest analyst
Steele’s magazine, first published in 1995, is a de facto mile marker of the college football offseason. Steele’s crew typically finishes each issue by the end of May after a long fall of watching and tracking football from the company’s base in Cleveland, Ohio.
The magazine’s arrival signals college football is close, and Steele boasts one of the most accurate preseason guides in the college football preview market.
What the upcoming season will look like is much tougher to predict for the magazine veteran. His company, Phil Steele Publications, played the 2020 issue’s summer release as if things were normal. Although, putting out this edition became challenging with a pandemic to navigate.
“A huge difference this year,” he said.
Steele’s crew had to push back its release date with its offices closed because of COVID-19. While they finished the product later than usual, the magazine’s information wasn’t scaled back.
The annual publication contains detailed analysis of Steele’s College Football Playoff contenders, top returning players at each position, each conference and two-page previews for each of Football Bowl Subdivision’s 130 programs, among other sections.
Steele’s team provides projected depth charts, position breakdowns, statistics and trends for each school in font sizes that allow little breathing room for anything other than the text. The only area that needs modification is the schedules provided for each program.
While the sport is bound to look different this year, Steele’s crew offers an insightful look to the names to know this year.
Spencer Rattler is unsurprisingly Steele’s pick to become OU’s next starting quarterback. He’s also high on returning center Creed Humphrey and of course, Perkins, as future NFL talents.
If OU’s 2020 season unfolds in some fashion, Steele expects Riley’s program, which is best known for its offense, to take another step toward balance.
Steele doesn’t expect much of a drop-off from the offense. Each of OU’s quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and offensive line rank in the top 10 of Steele’ position-group rankings. The offensive line received the highest ranking of the team’s individual units, checking in at No. 2.
On defense, OU coordinator Alex Grinch enters Year 2 with the program. And turnovers are a top priority for the team’s defensive leader, as it is for Steele.
“I did like what [Grinch] did last year at Oklahoma,” Steel said. “The fact that Oklahoma appeared to get a lot more sacks last year, 36, with Grinch’s philosophy. And this goes back to an article that I wrote in the very first magazine, turnovers equals turnaround.
“When those happen, the defense gets a lot better because you shorten possessions, you’re on the field less time, you’re creating opportunities for your offense,” Steele continued. “And I think that’s probably going to be your biggest difference this year. Going based on the turnovers equals turnaround article, I think they’re going to force a lot more turnovers.”
OU’s last game of the 2020 season against LSU, a 63-28 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals, isn’t helping its image going into this year.
Although, Steele isn’t too concerned with the lopsided result.
“There’s plenty of talent on the defense,” Steele said. “I thought they showed their capabilities in a couple of games last year. I’m gonna throw away that LSU game at the end of the year because, well, hell, LSU was putting up 50 points per game on opponents.”
