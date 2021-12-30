Kennedy Hight helped the Perry Lady Maroons rise to new heights during a first-round showdown with local tournament host Latta at the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The sophomore knocked down 5-of-6 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 21 points in a tough 48-43 win over the Lady Panthers in the late game Tuesday night inside the ECU’s Kerr Activities Center.
Perry, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, improved to 5-0 on the year, while Latta (No. 3 in 2A) saw its season-opening 10-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-1.
“We need to manage the game better. I feel like we didn’t come out real tough,” Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said following the game. “We kind of let them set the tone of the game and got behind and had to play uphill.”
Latta’s Jaylee Willis broke a 6-all tie with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first quarter to put her team on top 9-6. Latta might have had an even bigger lead early but committed six of their 12 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Plunk said.
After Perry outscored Latta 6-1 early in the second period, Willis hit another 3-pointer — this time a bank shot from the far corner — at the 6:51 mark to get Latta within 14-13.
However, Latta would never lead again.
The Lady Maroons followed with a pivotal 15-3 run to build a 29-16 advantage. That PHS surge was capped by back-to-back 3-point baskets by Hight.
Chloe Miller scored the final five points of the second quarter to trim the Perry lead to 29-21 at halftime.
After Hight hit her fifth and final 3-pointer of the night with 4:55 left in the game, the Lady Panthers trailed 44-30.
Latta put together one final flurry. Savannah Senkel hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play — it was her only shot of the game — and Brooklyn Ryan scored on a drive to the basket that got Latta within 46-38.
After Hight missed a free throw, Taryn Batterton sank a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left that made it 46-41 but the comeback ended there.
Batterton led the LHS offense with 13 points to go with a team-best six rebounds. She scored six of her points in the first quarter.
Willis just missed double figures with nine points, while Ryan followed with seven.
Hight’s big night included 7-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal. Braylee Dale, Perry’s post player, scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.
As a team, Perry finished 19-of-35 (54.3%) from the field overall and nailed 8-of-15 (53.3%) 3-pointers. During a 21-12 second quarter, the Lady Maroons hit 8-of-12 (66.7%) field goals.
“We lost by five and missed four free throws and if you get one more call or make one more shot or get one more rebound, it could have been a different story,” Plunk said.
Latta hit a respectable 8-of-23 (34.8%) 3-point shots and finished 15-of-38 (39.5%) overall. The Lady Panthers out-rebounded Perry 26-18.
“We’ll see how we handle adversity. It’s the first time we’ve been beaten,” Plunk said. “We’ll see how we bounce back and see how much character we have when we come out tomorrow and play.”
