Perry overcomes slow start in win over Weatherford

Weatherford came out cooking against Perry during their semifinal game Wednesday at the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
However, it was the Lady Eagles that got cooked in the second half as Perry rallied for a 43-38 victory.
Perry, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, improved to 6-0 on the year, while Weatherford — No. 4 in Class 4A — lost for the first time, falling to 9-1.
The Lady Maroons met top seed Tuttle in Thursday night’s championship game, while Weatherford squared off against Lomega for third place.
Weatherford’s Katen Daniel scored the first bucket of the second quarter to put the Lady Eagles on top 13-2. Perry went a frigid 1-of-13 from the field to start the game but used a 10-3 flurry to end the second period and cut the Weatherford lead to 16-12 by halftime.
Weatherford used back-to-back old fashioned three-point plays from Katen Daniel to surge ahead 22-16 at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter.
Perry’s Kennedy Hight buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the period to send the Lady Maroons to the fourth frame with a 29-26 lead.
Perry used an 8-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter, capped by four consecutive free throws from Shields, to push its lead to 35-27 and the Lady Eagles never could get over the hump from there.
Daniel hit a triple with 37.1 seconds to get Weatherford within five but the rally fell short there.
Shields led the Lady Maroons with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. She hit a pair of 3-pointers, finished 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and also had three steals. Hight was next for Perry with 12 points, including a pair of triples, while Braylee Dale followed with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Daniel led Weatherford with 15 points and six rebounds, while Addy Hoffman followed with 13 points and eight boards. Kennedy Stewart scored just five points but also grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.