Perry named boys Freshman of the Year

Carter Perry of Vanoss is the 2020 Ada News All-Area Boys Freshman of the Year.

 Wes Edens | For The Ada News

VANOSS — Many times during the 2019-20 season, Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt went to a young lineup and freshman Carter Perry was front and center.

Perry averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and shot 35.1% from the field. The VHS youngster hit plenty of big shots for the Wolves during his first varsity season and was named the 2020 Ada News All-Area Boys Freshman of the Year.

Perry’s play was a big part of the Wolves’ run to the Class 2A Area Tournament. Vanoss finished 21-7 on the season.

“Carter really came in clutch for us in a lot of big games which is unusual for a freshman,” said Hurt. “He has a great feel for the game and will just keep getting better.”

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

