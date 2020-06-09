Perry named boys Freshman of the Year

VANOSS — Many times during the 2019-20 season, Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt went to a young lineup and freshman Carter Perry was front and center.
Perry averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and shot 35.1% from the field. The VHS youngster hit plenty of big shots for the Wolves during his first varsity season and was named the 2020 Ada News All-Area Boys Freshman of the Year.
Perry’s play was a big part of the Wolves’ run to the Class 2A Area Tournament. Vanoss finished 21-7 on the season.
“Carter really came in clutch for us in a lot of big games which is unusual for a freshman,” said Hurt. “He has a great feel for the game and will just keep getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.