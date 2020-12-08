Perry erupts for 45 points in Vanoss victory

VANOSS — Sophomore Carter Perry exploded for a career-high 45 points and helped the Vanoss Wolves blitz Stratford 67-52 in a clash of the two rivals Friday night inside the Kenneth Smith Memorial Fieldhouse.
Vanoss, ranked No. 8 in Class A, improved to 5-0 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 1-1.
The Wolves led just 18-13 after the first quarter before using a 24-9 second-quarter run to extend its lead to 42-22 by halftime.
“Vanoss went on a run in the second quarter that we just couldn’t overcome,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “Our boys did a great job to compete and try to get back into the game but we can’t win when we put ourselves in that kind of a hole. The Perry kid also had an outstanding game tonight.”
The Bulldogs outscored Vanoss 22-13 in the second quarter to get within 55-44 but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Perry drained five 3-pointers during his big offensive night. No other VHS player reached double figures. Erik Hatton and Riley Vasquez were next with seven points each.
Payton Wood led the SHS charge with 23 points, including four triples. Brisyn Markovich added 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs, while Caleb Miller just missed double figures with nine points.
Both teams are in the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff this week.
Stonewall earns weekend sweep
STONEWALL — Stonewall used a pair of strong defensive performances in the second half to earn victories over Tupelo and Stringtown over the weekend.
The Longhorns outscored Tupelo 26-9 over the final two quarters to break open a tight game and defeat the Tigers 47-29 in a Saturday night road game.
On Friday, Stonewall scored 39 points over the final two quarters to pull away from Stringtown for a 66-58 victory.
The Longhorns improved to 3-2 heading into this week’s Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Stonewall 47, Tupelo 29
Stonewall was clinging to a 21-20 halftime lead before outscoring Tupelo 11-5 in the third quarter and 15-4 in the fourth period.
Clayton Findley scored 20 points to lead all scorers, while Spencer Gatewood hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12. Ashton Bierce chipped in eight for the visitors.
Tupelo got nine points from Bentley Bills and seven from Harley Davidson.
“It was a hard-fought game all night,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “I thought we did a really good job in the second half picking up our defensive pressure and forcing some turnovers. We also hit some free throws down the stretch to kind of pull away.”
Friday, Dec. 4
Stonewall 66, Stringtown 58
The Longhorns led just 43-36 after three quarters but polished off Stringtown with a 23-13 run to end the game.
Clayton Findley led the SHS offense with 25 points and Ashton Bierce followed with 22, including a trio of 3-pointers. Jackson Tackett also reached double figures for Stonewall with 12 points.
Christian Brutchin led Stringtown with 25 points on the strength of seven 3-pointers. Kelon Shield hit three triples and added 12 points. The Tigers totaled 12 3-point baskets in the game.
West helps Sasakwa shoot past Indianola
SASAKWA — Sonny West made sure the Sasakwa Vikings got off to a good start to the 2020-21 season.
West drained nine 3-pointers for all 27 of his points to help the Vikings bury Indianola 76-38 at home Friday night.
Sasakwa raced out to a 27-11 lead before settling for a 40-24 halftime lead. The Vikings buried the Warriors with a 19-2 run in the third period.
Gaylen Leetka added 18 points, including three baskets from long range, and Jaylen Johnson reached double figures with 12.
Chance Lott led Indianola (2-2) with 15 points and drained a trio of 3-point shots and Ben Santine was next with eight.
“Coming out of football and having only four days of practice, I thought the boys defensive effort was really good,” said SHS boys coach Brent Griffin. “We also shot the ball really for well for lack of time in the gym.”
Sasakwa plays in the Little River Conference this week hosted Seminole High School. The Vikings meet the Bowlegs-Moss winner at 8 p.m. tonight.
