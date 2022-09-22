Perkins-Tryon scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from Ada in a 14-4 victory in a District 4A-2 matchup Tuesday night at the Ada High Softball Complex.
The Lady Demons improved to 17-9 overall and 10-1 in district play, while Ada dropped to 16-9 and 6-4. Perkins is second in the district behind Tecumseh, while Ada is sitting in the fourth spot.
Ashley Larson hit a home run, a double, drove in four runs and scored a run in a 17-hit Perkins barrage. Jaelin Cox finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Taylor Stanley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Addi Brown ended up 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors, while Madison Kastl finished 2-for-4 with four runs scored as the Perkins leadoff hitter. Chesni Lowry also had two hits, walked twice, drove in a run and scored two runs for the visitors.
Bradi Odom continues to swing a hot bat for the Lady Cougars. She finished 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Jakobi Williams went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, while Rylynn Truett and Ariana Munoz both had a hit and scored a run.
Larson was the winning pitcher for Perkins. She struck out eight, walked none and allowed four earned runs in the five-inning affair. Odom suffered the loss in the circle for Ada.
Byng sweeps past McCloud club
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates romped their way to a District 4A-2 sweep of McLoud, shutting out the Lady Redskins 12-0 in Game 1 before rolling to a 16-1 victory in Game 2.
The Lady Pirates improved to 12-18 overall and 9-3 in the district, while McLoud fell to 7-20 and 3-10.
Coach Markus Carr’s bunch travels to Perkins-Tryon at 5 p.m. today and ends a busy week by heading to Latta at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Byng 12, McLoud 0
Byng pitcher Hannah Wort pitched four solid innings to earn the win. She struck out one, walked two and allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings. Paige Ridgway tossed the final inning for the Lady Pirates.
Byng speedy leadoff hitter Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led a seven-hit BHS offense, going 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Hailey Alexander finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Joelee Williams went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. McKenzie Alford went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the home team, while Aubrey Pope ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Byng 16, McLoud 1
Byng piled up 19 hits and used a six-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning to leave the Lady Redskins behind.
Joelee Williams, Havyn Miller and Torri Gustin all had three hits each to pace Byng at the plate. Williams finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gustin ended up 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hailey Alexander finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayleigh Stephens finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored and Hanna Wort ripped a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates.
