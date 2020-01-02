Perhaps next season Riley can put the 'air' back in air raid

NORMAN — If Lincoln Riley can manage to not be pried away from Norman by the Dallas Cowboys or Cleveland Browns, the future of Sooner football remans peachy.
Who knows if a College Football Playoff-worthy Oklahoma team will eventually go uninvited to the little dance as a result of previous Sooners’ sins, but one can hardly hate where the program finds itself and where it’s going.
Riley’s been the coach for three seasons and has won 36 games, and in each of those seasons his final loss came in the playoff.
It’s hell on his bowl record, but as I once wrote about the 2003 and 2004 Sooners, you’ve got to be pretty special to flop on the game’s biggest stage and since the 2000 national championship, OU’s been among the final two or four teams standing seven times, including three straight, and it’s hard to be very upset about that.
Plus, the Sooners have a defense. Finally, that side of the ball is marked by trust and confidence rather than dysfunction and volume, and perhaps never again will a Sooner offense have to score more than the opposition’s 46, 47, 40 and 56 points just to go 4-0 in November as it did only last season.
Winning your conference and entering the playoff means never having to say you’re sorry, even as the Sooner Nation grows bored and entitled by going only so far.
For all of that, good show.
Also, here’s hoping Riley can find a way to put the “air” back in air raid. Here’s hoping future Sooner offenses will be marked by all the things they can do rather than things they cannot. Here’s hoping Riley will not be limited by personnel in the same way he was the second half of this season.
Perhaps Tanner Mordecai or Spencer Rattler will not lead OU back to the playoff next season.
Perhaps either will endure real growing pains and drop a couple games nobody sees coming or perhaps they’ll suffer only a single loss, yet that loss will keep the Sooners out of the CFP.
Whatever the final word is on next season, let’s hope Riley the play-caller will be limited only by his imagination, the way he was for three seasons as Baker Mayfield’s coordinator, one season as Kyler Murray’s coordinator … heck, the way Kevin Wilson, when he ran the Sooner offense, was only limited by his imagination.
The hardest thing about watching this team the past six or seven weeks has been watching it play more like a service academy and less like itself in third and fourth quarters once opening flurries played out.
OU was outscored 20-17 by Kansas State after the half, 27-7 by Iowa State after the half, 14-7 by TCU after the half. And in the one second half it absolutely rolled in the season’s second half, at Baylor, it got rolled in the first half.
Remember when Sooner offenses quarterbacked by Landry Jones and Trevor Knight would just go into funks and run in place? Too often, that was OU this season.
It all happened after a 7-0 start that made a folk hero of an uber-serious quarterback, that produced a Heisman Trophy candidacy, that created a what-will-he-say-or-not-say fervor following every game, often right there on the field, when the first microphone and camera would get to Jalen Hurts.
Yet, it happened.
As the season got longer, as the video evidence increased, the Sooner offense became smaller and smaller.
Like, how does the best player on the team only catch four passes against LSU, four passes at Bedlam, two against TCU?
How is it that after Lincoln Riley said he’d be surprised if his quarterback led the team in carries and rushing yards, Hurts wound up carrying the ball 88 more times than Kennedy Brooks for 287 more yards even as his yards-per-carry average was almost a yard less than Brooks’ and almost two-and-a-half yards less than Rhamondre Stevenson’s?
Because Riley had no choice. Because his air raid had become a ground attack, just one that hoped it could spring the nation’s best receiver for a few big gains.
Hurts may become an NFL quarterback, or he may not. He may be remembered and revered for his focus and stoicism, or maybe just his refusal to take a compliment.
He will not be remembered for the amazing, do-anything-and-everything Sooner offense he directed because he didn’t, because his coaches’ hands were tied.
Here’s hoping they can again be untied.
