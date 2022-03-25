Pendery steps down as ECU men's basketball coach

East Central University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Max Pendery has announced his resignation as the Tigers leader to pursue other opportunities.
“I really appreciate Max and the efforts he poured into the men’s basketball program,” said Interim Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Cole.”I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
“I’d like to thank Coach Pendery for taking the reins this past season and leading our team to the GAC quarterfinals,” added ECU Interim President Dr. Jeffery Gibson. “I wish him well.”
Pendery has been a part of the ECU coaching staff for the past two seasons, serving as the assistant coach in 2020-21 before being promoted to head coach for the 2021-22 season.
“I am so thankful to have served the past two years as a coach here at East Central and the last as the head men’s basketball coach,” stated Pendery. “It has truly been an honor to represent such a respected university and men’s basketball program.”
As the assistant coach, he helped the team to a 10-9 overall and 9-8 in the Great American Conference, during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020-21. During that season Josh Apple and Jalen Crutchfield were both selected to the All-GAC second teams.
In his first season as a head coach, Pendery led the team to the GAC Championship Quarterfinals, with an 11-18 overall mark and a 9-13 rank in the league.
Apple and Shemar Smith claimed All-GAC Honorable Mention team accolades, while Cole Robertson and Romello Wilbert were named GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes.
“I am proud to have put my heart into coaching these young men and leading this program,” Pendery continued. “A special thank you to those that supported me, promoted me, and believed in me. I am proud of what we have accomplished here over these past two years. East Central is in great hands with the leadership of Matt Cole in Athletics and Dr. Jeffery Gibson.”
The Tigers set three single-season top-10 marks for the season, ranking No. 4 in Free Throw Percentage (.740), No. 6 in three-point field goals attempted (663) and No. 8 in three-point field goals made (218).
A national search for the Tigers’ next head coach will begin immediately.
