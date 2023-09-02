PAULS VALLEY — A key 4A-4 contest on the diamond turned into a pitching dual on Thursday in Pauls Valley.
Ada Lady Cougar Karsyn Woods and Pauls Valley Lady Panther Isabelle Hicks battled it out in the circle as the two combined to give up only four runs on 11 hits in a 3-1 Pauls Valley win.
Woods gave up three runs on seven hits. She walked only one and struck out four in the hard-luck loss. Hicks gave up a run on four hits. She walked two, hit two batters and had eight strikeouts for the win.
Makenzi Burden led the Ada offense going 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Ariara Munoz was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI.
Seven different Lady Panthers had hits in the game with Kennedi Rambo and Mati Fishback both hitting doubles.
The Lady Cougars fell to 2-5 in district play and 7-9 overall. They will be back in district action on Tuesday as they host Dickson.
With the win, the Lady Panthers moved to 2-6 in district action and 6-12 overall. PV will host Plainview in district play on Tuesday.
Pauls Valley 3, Ada 1
Hicks retired the first eight Lady Cougars she faced before back-to-back singles by Burden and Munoz.
Woods gave up a single in the first inning just ahead of a inning ending 6-4-3 double play. Lily Ray would single with one out in the second and score on a two-out double by Fishback for the early lead.
Keylee Patchell would reach on one of only two errors in the game in the second inning. Patchell advanced to second on a ground ball out by Rambo and then scored on Mallory Carter’s single for a 2-0 lead.
PV opened up a three-run lead with a run in the sixth. Jaylye Stokes one-out single got the inning started. After moving to second on a ground out, Brooklyn Russell came in to pinch run, and would score easily on Hicks’ single for a 3-0 lead.
Ada tried to rally in the seventh. Burden tripled to left-center with one out. Munoz ground ball out to second scored Burden. Hicks would then get a ground out to end the game.
