PAULS VALLEY — Pauls Valley needed a win during the four-game stretch with Top 10 teams out of District 3A-2 to keep their playoff hopes alive. After losing the first two against Marlow and Heritage Hall the Panthers rallied from a 21–3 deficit for a 34-28 win over No. 10 Sulphur at Thompson Field Friday night.
“What stood out the most was our leadership, character, and toughness,” head coach Dusty Raper — a former Ada assistant coach — told The Pauls Valley Democrat. “Things didn’t look good early. Our guys didn’t blame anyone they just sucked it up and went to work to get back in the game.”
Senior Justin Humphrey had a huge night on both sides of the football in helping lead the Panthers to their first district win. Humphrey finished with 285 yards in total offense with two touchdowns and had a team-high 14 tackles with an interception on defense.
Pauls Valley got the ball to start the game and marched right down the field. Four straight runs by Humphrey got the game started as PV moved up near midfield. Mixed in between a couple of runs, Humphrey completed four straight passes to three different receivers, Mason Smith, Jorge Fabela and Maddex Prince and moved the Panthers closer to the goal line.
On a second down play from the 17, Humphrey dropped back to pass and was hit while throwing the ball forcing an errant throw that was picked off by Sulphur’s Maddux Boyd who returned the ball all the way to the Panther 17-yard-line before being tackled by Humphrey.
Three plays later, Daniel Amaya found the end zone for the Bulldogs for a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley then muffed the ensuing kickoff and Sulphur recovered at the Panther 13-yard-line.
Three plays later, young SHS quarterback Maddax Mobly hit Colten Cole with a 10-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead.
After a couple of defensive stops, Pauls Valley got the ball back early in the second quarter. Again they pushed the ball down the field on the legs of Humphrey and Noah Olguin.
A 25-yard pass from Humphrey to Prince set up the Panthers at midfield. Humphrey, Olguin and Rayne Major carried PV into scoring territory. The drive stalled out at the Bulldog 10-yard-line but Juan Pablo Amaya put the Panthers on the scoreboard with a 27-yard field goal cutting Sulphur’s lead to 14-3 with just over 5 minutes left in the half.
A short kick gave the Bulldogs excellent field position at their own 46-yard-line. Pauls Valley seemed to have stalled out the Bulldog drive but on a 4th-and-1, Mobly picked up 12 yards to the Panthers’ 33-yard-line. Coy Myers then raced 33 yards right up the gut for a Sulphur touchdown and a 21-3 lead with 2:34 remaining in the half.
A 12-yard return on the ensuing kickoff by Dakota Weatherford gave PV good field position at their own 44-yard-line. Aided by a couple of penalties and some hard runs, Pauls Valley moved into scoring position.
After moving the ball inside the 10-yard-line, a penalty followed by a sack pushed PV back to the Bulldog 24-yard-line. With time running out, PV elected to send Amaya in for a 41-yard field goal attempt. Amaya had enough leg in the kick but it just missed as time expired. A roughing-the-kicker penalty gave Amaya another shot and this time he split the uprights cutting Sulphur’s lead to 21-6.
The Panther defense stepped up to start the second half forcing a 3-and-out to start the third quarter.
Pauls Valley started their opening possession of the second half from their -own 24-yard-line.
A short pass to Price got the drive started and that was followed by runs by Major, Humphrey and Prince. Facing a third-and-seven from the 39, Jorge Fabela caught a screen pass from Humphrey racing 48 yards up the field to the Bulldog 13-yard-line. Two plays later Major raced into the end zone from 10-yards out for the score as PV cut the lead to 21-13.
Sulphur got the ball back at their own 37 on the ensuing kickoff. The Panther defense again rose to the occasion with stops by Jon Grimmett, Keyondre Dixon and Parker Green. Facing a 4th-and-1 from their own 46, the Bulldogs went for it. The run by Daniel Amaya was sniffed out by Mason Smith who tackled him for a 1-yard loss at the 45 giving PV excellent field position.
The Panthers picked up a quick first down after runs by Olguin and Humphrey. Sulphur’s defense then stepped up forcing a decision for PV on a fourth-and-8 from the 33. Coach Dusty Raper decided to go for it and it paid off. Humphrey dropped back to pass and threw the ball up to Smith at around the 10-yard line. Smith went up and grabbed the ball with a defender on him and then wheeled around and made his way into the end zone.
PV then went for two to tie the game. Major made a similar catch as he went high in the air and pulled the ball in with a Sulphur defender also wrapped around the ball. The players fell to the ground and the signal went up for a touchdown and PV had tied the game at 21 on the conversion attempt.
Sulphur got the ball back with two minutes left in the third quarter and put together a 9-play, 65-yard drive that carried over into the fourth quarter. They converted on 4th-and-1 twice in the drive including a Myers TD run to cap off the drive and the visitors regained the lead at 28-21.
Pauls Valley responded in a big way and quickly. PV used four plays to go 64-yards with Olguin racing in from 34 yards out to tie the game with 8:47 remaining.
Starting at their own 30, Sulphur got back-to-back runs for first downs by Cole and Mobly as they moved across midfield and into Panther territory at the 39. PV’s defense again tightened up forcing the Bulldogs to go for it on another 4th-and-1. Smith again sniffed out the run and tackled Mobly short of the first down giving PV the ball at their own 30.
On the first play from scrimmage for Pauls Valley, Humphrey made a ball fake to Olguin and kept the ball going 40 yards up the field. The fake was so good that when Sulphur tackled Olguin the side judge blew his whistle to stop the play thus negating Humphrey’s run.
Humphrey they ran for 4 yards and hit Prince for 8 yards to the 42-yard-line. Olguin then carried PV across midfield to the Bulldog 45 on back-to-back carries. Humphrey got the call on first down and again going left found a crease behind the offensive line going 45 yards for a Panther touchdown and a 34-28 lead.
Sulphur came roaring back. The Bulldogs moved the ball out to the 50 after converting on a 4th-and-1 run. A short pass from Cole to Mobly followed by a 35-yard catch and run by Brytan Gaddy gave the Bulldogs a first down at the Panther 15-yard-line.
Cole picked up four yards on first down, but couldn’t escape Brayden Patchell on second down as the Panther senior sacked him for a 9-yard loss back to the 20.
Dixon then got pressure from up the middle on Cole who threw for the end zone and Humphrey pulled in the game-sealing interception for the win.
The Panthers finished with over 400 yards in offense while holding the Bulldogs to 283 yards. Olguin finished with 65 yards rushing for PV and Major added 60 yards. Prince had six catches for 56 yards, Smith added 51 yards on three catches and Fabela had 54 yards on three catches.
Myers led the Sulphur ground game with 96 yards on 10 carries. Mobly added 67 on 14 tries.
Sulphur hosts Lone Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday while Pauls Valley travels to Plainview.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
