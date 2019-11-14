VANOSS — Three games into the season, Vanoss sharpshooter Cade Paulin is in a zone.
Paulin nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-leading 28 points Tuesday night, and the Vanoss Wolves trounced the Tupelo Tigers 76-47.
Paulin is shooting a blazing 63% from long distance so far this season.
“Cade has been on fire,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “He will have a great year if he continues to value shot selection and lets the game come to him.”
Colten Bird added 10 points to the Vanoss attack and teammate Tucker Bucher added nine, including a pair of 3-point jumpers.
RD Dennis followed with eight points, including one trey, as the Wolves totaled 10 3-pointers in the contest. Dylan Deatherage and Brayden Cannon chipped in six points each for the winners.
Michael Moralez paced Tupelo with 15 points, including one trey, and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain tacked on 10.
Vanoss opened the game with a 17-4 first quarter and never looked back as the Wolves outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the second quarter in establishing a 34-13 halftime advantage.
Vanoss travels to New Lima on Friday, while Tupelo plays at Pontotoc Conference rival Stonewall.
Asher runs
past Earlsboro
ASHER — Patch Hamilton and Bryson Martin each fired in 18 points, and Mike McDonald added 15 Tuesday night as the Asher Indians crushed the Earlsboro Wildcats 80-47.
“We had a lot of success against Earlsboro’s press early in the game,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “The game was very high-paced, and we had eight guys play a lot of minutes. Juston Melton played a magnificent game on the defensive end with blocked shots, altered shots and rebounding. Bryson Martin, Cameron Grissom and Tahlan Hamilton gave us a huge boost off the bench.”
Hamilton ended with a double-double, as he also pulled down 12 rebounds and recorded three blocked shots.
Martin knocked down four 3-point shots, and Melton grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots to go with his five points.
Cameron Grissom also tallied eight points, and Tray Odell had six for the winners.
Elijah Maher led Earlsboro with 18 points off six treys, and Cody Skaggs tacked on 11 points in a losing cause.
Asher, which remained undefeated at 3-0 this season, opened the game with a 20-6 first quarter and led 39-22 at halftime. A 23-14 third quarter in favor of the Indians led to a 62-36 cushion for the Indians heading into the fourth.
Asher is off until Stonewall comes to town Nov. 19.
GIRLS
Balanced Vanoss
shuts down Tupelo
VANOSS — Five Vanoss players reached double figures Tuesday night, and the Lady Wolves rolled to an 80-22 victory over the Tupelo Lady Tigers inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Emily Wilson and Emrie Ellis each scored 17 points to fuel the Vanoss effort. Ellis knocked down three 3-pointers, while Wilson had one.
Rileigh Rush followed with 13 points, Abbi Snow contributed 12 and Lizzy Simpson added 11.
Rush also sank three 3-point shots, and Snow connected for two.
Victoria Palmer and Kylee Watson supplied six points each to lead Tupelo.
The Lady Wolves staged a 25-2 first-quarter run to set the tone. They went on to a 52-11 halftime lead. Vanoss outscored the Lady Tigers by a 28-11 count through the final two quarters.
Vanoss hits the road Friday to face New Lima, while Tupelo travels to Stonewall.
Streater helps
Earlsboro sink Asher
ASHER — Freshman Sierra Streater poured in 22 points and sank four 3-point shots Tuesday night, and the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats upended host Asher 60-37.
Alexxis Coon followed with 15 points, including three treys, for the Lady Wildcats.
Freshman Alexis Francis continued her steady play and paced Asher with 17 points and had her team’s only 3-point basket. Victoria Frankovich was next for the Lady Indians with six points.
Earlsboro opened the game with a 16-4 first quarter, led 29-16 at halftime and had a 41-29 advantage through three periods.
The Lady Indians, now 1-2, will look to rebound Nov. 19, hosting Stonewall.
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.