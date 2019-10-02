Paul sounds happy to be back in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — If Chris Paul was trying to pass a test making it clear to Thunder fans and the NBA at large that he’s happy to be back in Oklahoma City, not only did he pull it off, but he appeared to do it without even trying.
That was the message at Thunder Media Day Monday, where Paul offered an easy charm that should re-ingratiate him to fans who first fell for him as a displaced New Orleans Hornet rookie point guard in 2005.
Paul has three years and $122 million left on the contract he signed prior to last season with the Houston Rockets.
The Thunder took it on as the price to do right by Russell Westbrook, who went looking for a fresh start elsewhere in the wake of Paul George’s trade request to join Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Many wonder if OKC might look to move Paul during the season, should a contending team desire his services despite the gargantuan price tag. Beyond that possibility, what Paul appeared to make clear Monday is his lack of qualms to be back inside the arena in which he began his NBA journey.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s funny, because a lot of people try to tell your truth or your story … all this different type of stuff.”
Speaking for himself, “I’m excited about the opportunity, excited about our team, excited about building,” he said.
Indeed, he sounded downright nostalgic about being back in Oklahoma City, noting that it was here where he earned rookie of the year following the 2005-06 season.
“You’ve got to remember, my first time leaving Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was coming here to Oklahoma and the fans were unreal, unbelievable,” he said. “Me and my brother had a house out in Edmond then. Used to eat at Charleston’s every day pre-game … The people here, the fans here make this city what it is, it’s crazy.
“Our life comes full circle. Now I have two kids. To bring them out here … this weekend to see me, them and my wife, it’s cool to give them perspective, because it changes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.