Patriots blank ECU after rain delay

TYLER, Texas — The East Central University baseball team had to battle rain and the University of Texas at Tyler Tuesday evening at a cool Irwin Field.
The result was a 10-0 setback to the Patriots.
East Central dropped to 2-14 on the year, while Tyler improved to 5-2. The Patriots are in the process of moving from NCAA Division III to Division II. Tyler will visit Ada and Ken Turner Field at 2 p.m. April 16.
The Patriots wasted little time grabbing the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Senior outfielder Graham Welch led off the inning with a triple to right field before sophomore outfielder Tanner Roach was walked to put runners on the corners.
A sacrifice fly to right field by senior outfielder Josh Burns scored Welch, while Roach stole two bases before being driven in by senior infielder Blake Wilson when he reached on a throwing error.
Both teams advanced a runner into scoring position during the second inning, but neither team would plate a run. After the final out of the second, the game went into a rain delay that would last 58 minutes with the Patriots leading, 2-0.
After play resumed in the top of the third inning, the Tigers managed to get runners on the corners when Tanner Barnes was hit by a pitch and Ryan White singled. Barnes scooted to third base on a wild pitch, but Tyler lefty Max Page struck out Cordell Bowie to end that threat.
The Patriots to add to their lead in the home half of the fourth inning.
Zach Pavelock singled to lead off the inning and reached third on a Tiger error. He came around to score on a Welch double to right field, his second hit of the game. The very next batter, Roach, plated Welch from second on a single up the middle to make it a 4-0 lead.
Page also pitched through the fifth inning before handing the ball off to reliever Turner Givens, who faced the minimum over his two innings of work. With Givens keeping the Tiger bats at bay, UT Tyler was able to plate six runs in the bottom of the seventh to end the game early.
Five of the six runs in the bottom of the seventh were scored with two outs. Infielder Zachary Sanchez was at first base with two outs and Pavelock at the plate. He was hit by a pitch before Brady Usherwood singled to score Sanchez from second. The next two batters, Welch and Roach, doubled to push the Patriot lead to 8-0. Senior outfielder Josh Burns singled to score Roach, and junior outfielder Kolton Forsythe ended the game with a single to score the 10th UT Tyler run of the ball game.
On the mound, freshman right-handed pitcher Kasey Williamson picked up the win in his first collegiate start. He pitched the first two innings before the rain delay before Page entered the game. He pitched the middle three innings and struck out five Tiger batters, while Givens punched out a pair on his two innings of work.
It was a rough start for ECU’s Hunter Pogue (0-1), who lasted just one inning. He walked four and allowed two earned runs. Byng High School product Gage Wall was solid in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and walk.
Ryan White led the ECU offense with two of the Tigers’ five total hits. Josh Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
The Tigers travel to Harding, Arkansas, for a three-game Great American Conference Series this weekend. The two squads will play a single game at 6 p.m. Friday before hooking up for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday in Searcy, Arkansas.
