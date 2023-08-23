LINDSAY — Latta slugger Talise Parnell clubbed two home runs but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers dropped a tough 8-7 decision to Lindsay on the road Monday night.
Latta has now lost back-to-back games after starting the season 12-0. Class 3A Lindsay improved to an identical 12-2.
The Lady Panthers were at Colbert Tuesday night and are one of four host teams in the Pontotoc County Invitational that is scheduled to begin Thursday. Three games are scheduled at Latta on Thursday: Latta versus Davis at 3:30 p.m.; Davis versus Byng at 5 p.m. and Latta vs. Byng at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Latta meets Sulphur at noon and Byng battles Dale at 1:30 p.m.
Lindsay 8, Latta 7
Latta scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to surge ahead 7-5. Parnell’s three-run blast was the big hit of the LHS surge. Jaycie Prine added an RBI single in the frame.
However, the Leopardettes scored three times in the bottom of the inning to regain a lead they would not relinquish.
Parnell finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Prine went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jayse Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in a 10-hit LHS offense.
Savannah Senkel ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored from the top of the Latta batting order.
Addi Dodson led a 10-hit Lindsay attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Madison McGowan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and leadoff hitter Riese Flood finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Dodson nabbed the pitching win in relief for the Leopardettes. She struck out one and allowed two hits in three scoreless innings.
Starter Laraby Jennings and Parnell in relief combined for three strikeouts and five walks in six innings.
Byng bounced by PlainviewBYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates couldn’t get the sticks going in a 6-2 home loss to Plainview Monday night.
Byng dropped to 4-5 on the year, while Plainview improved to 8-3.
Coach Markus Carr’s club hosted Pauls Valley on Tuesday before competing in the rugged Pontotoc County Invitational. The Lady Pirates will play their pool play games Thursday and Friday at Latta. On Thursday, Byng meets Davis at 5 p.m. and the host Lady Panthers at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Pirates face Dale at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Plainview 6, Byng 2
Byng scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. McKenzie Alford and Chloe Gaines both bunted and reached on errors to start the frame. The Lady Pirates then loaded the bases after Piper Presley drew a walk.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz drove in a run with an RBI single to put Byng on top 1-0. However, the Lady Pirates stranded three base runners to end the inning.
Plainview took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the fourth inning and tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Byng’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth. Brayleigh Stephens was hit by a pitch, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Blakely Miller.
Cooper had two of just three Byng hits in the game. Alford added a single for the home team.
Plainview leadoff hitter Riley Lee led a seven-hit offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn Charnock finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Presley absorbed the pitching loss for Byng. She struck out two, walked one and allowed three earned runs in 3.1 innings. Hannah Wort finished up for the Lady Pirates. She struck out two, walked none and didn’t allow an earned run in 3.2 frames.
Landree Upshaw was the winning pitcher for the Lady Indians. She struck out seven, walked four and allowed one earned run in a complete-game outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.