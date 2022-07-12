STONEWALL — Former Stonewall head girls basketball coach Jeff Parnell will still be wearing green at sporting events during the upcoming school year. It’s just going to be a different shade of green.
Parnell recently accepted a job as an assistant softball coach at Stuart High School and will get the opportunity to work alongside one of his good friends, Chance Chapman, who is the head coach for the Lady Hornets.
Parnell had been at Stonewall since 2018.
“I really like coach Chapman over at Stuart. I’ve been wanting to coach with him and the opportunity opened up and I took it,” Parnell told The Ada News on Monday. “It was a good opportunity at the time and I thought it was probably the best decision for the family to go be a Lady Hornet.”
Parnell will be taking senior star Kaylee Ford, his stepdaughter, with him to Stuart. Also joining him will be younger stepdaughter Lainey Ford, who will be entering the seventh grade. Parnell will also serve as Stuart’s junior high softball coach.
“I kind of just wanted to set back and be an assistant for a little bit and let my kids grow up,” he said.
What about his daughter, Talise Parnell, who will be a sophomore this year? As of press time, Jeff said he didn’t know what her future school plans were. Talisa was an ace pitcher for the Lady Longhorns as a freshman as well as one of the team’s top hitters. She also made a hand in basketball.
So for now, the Talisa watch is on. Will she stay at Stonewall or join Jeff and become a Lady Hornet?
“I was a little worried about moving Kaylee for her senior year, but she’s been going through summer stuff with us and she’s fit in really well,” Parnell said. “Kaylee will fit in just perfect at Stuart, but I’m not sure Talise is going to leave Stonewall or not.”
Stuart starts summer softball in McAlester this week and hopes Talisa will make her decision sooner rather than later.
“As a dad, of course, I hope she comes to Stuart,” he said. “But I’ll support her either way. I think Stuart would be great for her and it would definitely give us a chance to get the state tournament and go win it if both of my girls are there.”
Last fall, Stuart finished the season at 28-9 and was ranked No. 8 in Class A. But the Lady Hornets couldn’t escape a tough regional tournament and suffered postseason losses to No. 9 Cyril and No. 13 Wister. In 2020, Stuart advanced to the Class A State Tournament before suffering a first-round loss to eventual runner-up Binger-Oney.
“It’s a good fit for my kids. And I like a small-school atmosphere,” Parnell said. “Coach Chapman does a good job with them. The culture there is really high.”
That’s not to say he won’t miss his girls basketball team at Stonewall. His squad, made up of mostly freshmen, showed great improvement from Day 1 until the end of the season last year. And the future is bright for the Lady Longhorns.
“Stonewall was great to us. It’s a good community and a good school,” Parnell said.
“I had those kids since they were seventh-graders and they’re sophomores now,” he explained. “They’re great kids and I felt like that program was going in the right direction. I feel like whoever they get in there will have a step up. They were coached hard and held accountable. They’re hard workers.”
