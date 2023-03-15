Panthers stop Stigler at Southeast Shootout

IDABEL — The Latta Panthers pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Stigler 6-5 Monday at the 2023 Southeast Shootout in a game played at Idabel High School.
Latta, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 2-1 on the year, while Class 4A Stigler dropped to an identical 2-1.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s bunch played Keys Parkhill on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet Lindsay at 11 a.m. today at the Southeast Shootout at Antlers High School.
Against Stigler, Latta trailed 5-2 after the SHS Panthers scored four times in the bottom of the third frame.
Latta’s four runs in the seventh came the hard way. Carson Abbott scored on a passed ball, Landon Wolfe raced home on an error, Gavin Mullins scored on an RBI groundout by Reese Littlefield and courtesy runner Ryder Perry scurried home on another Stigler miscue.
The LHS Panthers ended up with five hits in the contest, led by Abbott in the leadoff position. He finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks and two runs scored.
Latta also got base hits from Wolfe, Darien Miller and Littlefield.
Stigler managed just two hits — a double by Cole Hamlin and a base knock by TJ Kettles.
Jonah Boyington snagged the pitching win in relief for Latta. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just one hit in 3.2 shutout innings.
