SAPULPA — Top-ranked Latta used a dominant performance to run away with a Class 2A Regional Qualifier championship held Monday at the Sapulpa Golf Course.
Latta turned in a season-best team score of 329 to win the team championship. Pawnee was a distant second at 345 and Keys was third at 357. The other three regional qualifiers were Nowata at 360, Kiefer at 371 and Rejoice Christian at 391.
The Panthers posted the second-best score of all the 2A qualifiers. Second-ranked Tishomingo won the qualifier on its own course with a team total of 319. No. 8 Perry was the winner at Kingfisher with a score of 333.
Latta head coach Matt Bryant said his team scored well despite high wind gusts at times.
“I thought our guys played really well. We had some pretty high winds and Sapulpa has a pretty difficult course with quite a bit of water,” he said. “Under those windy conditions, I was really happy to see us post our best score of the season.”
LHS junior Tristan Terpstra and freshman teammate Parker Pogue tied for the top spot in the medalist standings with rounds of 74. Bren Dunlap of Oktaha also carded a 74.
Three more players tied four fourth place with scores of 78. They included Maddox Bullen and Spencer Bullen of Nowata and Trent Hixon of Pawnee.
Teegan Lancaster was next for Latta with an 86, followed by Carter Dotson with a 91 and Camden Jones with a 100.
Now it’s on to a Class 2A Regional Tournament Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course near Canadian for Bryant’s bunch. Latta will need to finish in the Top 6 of that tournament to qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for Monday, May 3 at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
