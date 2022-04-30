TISHOMINGO — The Latta High School boys golf team did it again.
The top-ranked Panthers shot a scorching team score of 310 to win the Class 2A Boys Regional Qualifier Monday at the Tishomingo Golf Course. The second-ranked and host Indians were second — 15 strokes back — with a 325.
Now it’s on to the Class 2A Regional Tournament set for Monday at the Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa.
Latta not only ran away with its own qualifier championship, but its 310 score was the best of any of the other three Class 2A qualifiers. No. 3 Nowata shot a 317 to win a 2A Qualifier title on its own home course.
The Panthers are heavy favorites to win a Class 2A State title.
Haworth was third in Tishomingo with a 384 followed by other regional qualifiers Crowder at 401, Valliant at 419 and Wewoka at 454.
The Latta combo of Tristan Terpstra and Parker Pogue finished tied at the top of the 2A Qualifier leaderboard with identical scores of 74. Hunter Estep of Tishomingo also shot a 74.
Christian Vinning of Silo was fourth with a 76 followed by Zeb Hamill of Wright City and Keegan Lafevers of Tishomingo with 77s. Latta’s Teegan Lancaster was seventh with an 80 followed by Cody Carrell of Haworth with an 81.
Latta teammates Carter Dotson and Rhett Gray were tied for ninth with 82s.
Other players that qualified as individuals included Josh Nelson of Elmore City-Pernell with an 82, Isaac McNutt of Antlers with an 85, Bryson Reeves of Fox with a 92 and both Evan Tirey of Meeker and T.J. Cook of Canadian with 96s.
The Panthers have won every tournament they have participated in this spring.
———o———
Monday, Aprils 25
CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUALIFIER
At Tishomingo Golf Course
Team Standings
1. LATTA 310
2. Tishomingo 325
3. Haworth 384
4. Crowder 401
5. Valliant 419
6. Wewoka 454
Top 10 Individuals
1. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 74
2. Parker Pogue, Latta 74
3. Hunter Estep, Tish 74
4. Christian Vinning, Silo 76
5. Zeb Hamill, Wright City 77
(tie) Keegan Lafevers, Tish 77
7. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 80
8. Cody Carrell, Haworth 81
9. Rhett Gray, Latta 82
(tie) Carter Dotson, Latta 82
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 74
Tristan Terpstra 74
Teegan Lancaster 80
Rhett Gray 82
Carter Dotson 82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.