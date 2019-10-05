Panthers push past Oktaha for runner-up title

DALE – Rylan Reed went 3-for-3 from the plate and knocked in a run while pitching a six-hitter Thursday, and the Latta Panthers downed Oktaha 7-2 for a Class A Regional runner-up title.
Latta advances to next week’s Class A State Tournament with a 19-10 record.
Reed struck out five batters and walked only one. Only one of the two Oktaha runs was earned.
Joining Reed with three hits was Tucker Abney, who finished 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Cooper Hmailton drove home a pair of runs and scored once in a 1-for-3 effort. Jeron Johnston and DJ Van Atten were each 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk as the Panthers compiled 11 hits.
Creed Humphrey and Justin Kiker each ended up 1-for-3 as Humphrey picked up one RBI and drew a walk, while Kiker also scored a run.
