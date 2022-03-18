Panthers pull away from Razorbacks

BROKEN BOW — The Latta Panthers outscored Panama 6-1 over the final three innings of a 10-7 win over the Razorbacks Wednesday at the Southeast Shootout.
Class 2A No. 6 Latta improved to 2-0, while No. 18 Panama dropped to 1-2.
LSH leadoff hitter Kale Williams led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaleb Goodwin finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored, while Tucker Abney went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.
Jackson Presley also had two hits and an RBI for the locals. Justin Kiker ended up 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the winners.
Darien Miller was the winning hurler for Latta. He struck out four, walked two and surrendered one earned run and three hits in five innings.
Latta travels to Atoka at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
