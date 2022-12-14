LATTA — The Latta Panthers raced out to a big lead early en route to a 49-41 win over Tishomingo Saturday in the third-place contest of the 2022 Latta Panther Classic.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, inched above the .500 mark at 5-4, while the Indians fell to 3-4.
Washington, ranked No 15 in Class 3A, edged Latta 44-41 in a Friday night semifinal showdown.
“We’re pretty happy with our team during our tournament. All three of our tournament games we had to fight the whole way,” Bryant told The Ada News.
Latta had opened its own tournament with a 56-53 victory over Comanche in overtime.
“Comanche was a dogfight that ended up going into overtime. Coming off that win and facing a very good Washington bunch, I was worried about our legs cause we knew Washington was going to press a lot. The guys came out and did a really good job against the press and took an early 7-2 lead.”
The Panthers trailed by 12 heading into the fourth quarter but had a pair of opportunities to tie the game
“We just kept fighting. We gave ourselves two chances to tie the game at the end and just fell short,” Bryant said.
Latta 49, Tish 41
Latta bolted to a 23-6 lead to start the game and still led 34-22 at halftime. The Indians kept closing the gap in the second half “We turned around on Saturday, after playing two really hard-fought games, and came out on fire,” Bryant said. “ We stalled out a bit but kept grinding away to win third place.”
Lane Priest sank four 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 18 points. Sam Brown all hit double figures with 13 points, including a pair of first-quarter triples. Cooper Coulson was next with eight points.
Tishomingo was paced by Kaleb Devitt, who hit a trio of 3-pointers, with 15 points. Colton Richards also hit double figures with 11.
Latta sank 11-of-18 free throws, while the Indians went 2-for-4 from the stripe.
Washington 44, Latta 41
The Panthers got off to a slow start, falling behind 26-15 by halftime. However, Latta battled back with a 15-6 surge in the fourth period but couldn’t get over the hump.
Lane Priest led Latta with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Clayton Hayes and Sam Brown both scored eight points each for the home team.
Hayden Hicks led all scorers with 19 points for the Warriors. He made four 3-point shots. Cash Andrews also hit double figures with 12 points, including a pair of 3s, while Sam Hidenburg was next with eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.