Latta’s Hyatt Hoppe drove to the basket along the baseline and hit a layup with less than a minute left that turned out to be the game-winner in a tense 32-30 win over Stratford Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta notched its third win of the season, while Stratford fell to 8-4.
“It was a good victory. It’s been an up and down season with getting quarantined several times and playing a lot of new players with limited experience,” said LHS head coach Matt Bryant. “I thought tonight we slowed things down and tried to control the things we can control. And we guarded them pretty well.”
Bryant had called time out with 45.6 seconds left and Hoppe received the inbounds pass and immediately went and scored to break a 30-30 tie.
“That was Hyatt making a play. I’m glad he was ready to go make that play and that’s what he should do. He’s a senior and he has to be ready to step up for his team and that’s what he did,” Bryant said.
The game was far from over at that point. Stratford missed its final three field-goal attempts and the Panthers couldn’t put the game away from the free-throw line.
Stratford head coach Ray Ardery called time out with five seconds left in the game and sophomore Nolan Hall got an open look at a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer but the shot rimmed out as time expired.
“I was a little nervous,” Bryant said. “My guys really needed that win. If that had gone in, we’d have been heartbroken. But that would have been on us.”
Ardery said he wasn’t thrilled with his team’s shot selection down the stretch.
“I thought we played well enough defensively to win the game, but on the offensive side, we just weren’t able to make enough plays,” Ardery said. “Late in the game, we settled for bad shots and when you get impatient on the offensive end and start to force shots it will cost you.”
Hall made his only bucket of the game with 3:08 to play that put Stratford on top 30-26. But the Bulldogs wouldn’t score again.
Justin Kiker sank a clutch 3-pointer with 2:38 left that got Latta within 30-29. Cooper Hamilton then hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:27 showing that knotted the score at 30-all and set up the frantic finish.
The game was close throughout. Stratford jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter but went cold in the second period. Latta outscored the Bulldogs 9-2 to grab a 17-16 lead at halftime.
Payton Wood hit a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark of the third quarter to put Stratford ahead 26-22, but Latta got a late fast-break bucket by Cooper Caulson that cut the LHS deficit to 26-24 heading into the fourth frame.
Hoppe led an efficient Latta offense with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Tyler Ireland was next with six points. Kiker, Reece Jordan and Kale Williams all sank 3-pointers for the Panthers, who finished 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Latta’s previous best from 3-point territory was a 5-of-21 effort.
“I thought we took way better shots tonight. We’ve been averaging 19 3-pointers a game and I’ve never had a team do that,” Bryant said. “
Tonight we shot a high percentage because we were patient and made sure we had our feet set. We moved the ball, moved the ball, moved the ball guys were ready to knock them down,” he continued. “That’s what I’ve been trying to preach to them. That’s what Latta basketball used to be and teams don’t like guarding that kind of offense.”
Senior Brisyn Markovich had a big game for Stratford. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. He sank his first six shots from the field. Wood and Hunter Morton both hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points apiece for the visitors.
Latta will now meet Hugo (No. 2 in Class 3A) at 7 p.m. tonight in the first round of The Wampus Cat Classic 2021 in Atoka.
Stratford will battle host Byng at 8:30 p.m. tonight as part of the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic.
