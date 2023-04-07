Panthers finish in fourth place at Turner Tournament

BURNEYVILLE — The Latta High School boys golf team finished fourth at the Turner Invitational held Tuesday at the Falconhead Resort Country Club.
The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, recorded a team score of 334, just one stroke behind third-place Lone Grove at 333. The Longhorns are ranked No.2 in Class 3A.
Community Christian, No. 4 in Class 2A, won the team championship with a 313. Class 3A No. 11 Kingston was runner-up at 324.
Madill finished fifth with a 371 and Class 2A No. 2 Tishomingo followed with a 374.
Callin Bond of Community Christian shot a 35-37—72 to win the medalist crown. Bliss Newton of Lone Grove was second with a 36-37—73 and Brody Newton of Lone Grove was third at 36-40—76.
Latta’s Rhett Gray finished in a three-way tie for fourth with a 77. Carter Ray of Walters and Zeb Hamill of Wright City also turned in scorecards of 77.
Will Whoden of Community Christian and Sammy McNeil of Kin
Parker Pogue of Latta and both Aaron Ellis and Thomas Hawkins of Kingston all shot 80 to tie for ninth place.
Carter Dotson recorded an 84 for Latta, Teegan Lancaster followed at 93 and Clayton English finished with a 110.
The Panthers return to action on April 13 at the Tecumseh Tournament hosted by the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.
———0———
Tuesday, March 4
Turner Invitational
At Falconhead Resort
Team Standings
1. Community Christian 313
2. Kingston 324
3. Lone Grove 333
4. Latta 334
Frederick 369
5. Madill 371
6. Tishomingo 374
7. Wilson 381
8. Elmore City 388
9. Walters 391
10. Tipton 395
Top Individuals
1. Callin Bond (CCS) 72
2. Bliss Newton (Lone Grove) 73
3. Brody Newton (Lone Grove) 76
4. Rhett Gray (Latta) 77
(tie) Carter Ray (Walters) 77
(tie) Zeb (Wright City) 77
7. Will Whoden (CCS) 78
(tie) Sammy McNeil (Kingston) 78
9. Aaron Ellis (Kingston) 80
(tie) Thomas Hawkins (Kingston) 80
(tie) Parker Pogue (Latta) 80
Latta Individual Results
Rhett Gray 39-38—77
Parker Pogue 39-41—80
Carter Dotson 45-39—84
Teegan Lancaster 48-45—93
Clayton English 57-53—110
